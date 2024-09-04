Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Set to Surge to USD 7.2 Billion by 2033

The global nucleic acid testing market is on a trajectory for substantial growth, with recent estimates projecting the market size to reach USD 3.7 billion in 2023. This upward trend reflects an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, positioning the market to achieve a valuation of USD 7.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Nucleic acid testing has become a cornerstone in modern diagnostics, offering critical insights into genetic material for disease detection, pathogen identification, and personalized medicine. The market’s robust growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, the rising demand for precise diagnostic tools, and advancements in technology that enhance testing capabilities.

The expansion of the nucleic acid testing market is supported by continuous innovation in testing methodologies, including the development of more sensitive and rapid assays. Additionally, the integration of these tests into routine clinical practice and research underscores their significance in improving patient outcomes and advancing medical research.

Key drivers behind this growth include:

Advancements in Technology : The ongoing evolution of nucleic acid testing technologies is enhancing accuracy and efficiency, leading to broader adoption across healthcare settings.

: The ongoing evolution of nucleic acid testing technologies is enhancing accuracy and efficiency, leading to broader adoption across healthcare settings. Increased Incidence of Genetic Disorders : The growing number of genetic and infectious diseases is driving demand for more comprehensive and precise diagnostic solutions.

: The growing number of genetic and infectious diseases is driving demand for more comprehensive and precise diagnostic solutions. Rising Awareness and Adoption: Greater awareness of the benefits of nucleic acid testing among healthcare professionals and patients is contributing to market expansion.

As the market continues to grow, stakeholders across the healthcare and biotechnology sectors are poised to benefit from the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. The future of nucleic acid testing promises even greater innovations and applications, paving the way for improved healthcare outcomes and expanded research opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

By 2033, the Indian nucleic acid amplification testing market is estimated to reach USD 341.3 million.

By 2033, it is estimated that the Chinese market for nucleic acid testing to reach USD 659.1 million.

The Japanese market for nucleic acid testing is expected to generate USD 525.6 million in revenue by 2033.

During the projection year, the US market may grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The kits product type is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% during the projected period.

The CAGR for the UK market might be 6.7% between 2023 and 2033.

The Japanese market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

The Indian nucleic acid testing market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2023 and 2033.

The Chinese market for nucleic acid testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2023 and 2033.

The UK market for nucleic acid testing is estimated to produce USD 267.5 Million in sales by 2033.

The US market is estimated to reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2033.

Infectious Diseases may grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the indication category during the predicted year.

Nucleic Acid Testing Market Competitive Landscape:

Due to strategic initiatives taken by emerging and significant companies, the nucleic acid testing market is extremely competitive. Several new types of nucleic acid testing have been introduced in recent years.

Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Siemens AG, Hologic Inc., bioMérieux SA, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sequenom, Tecan Trading AG., and others are among the main players in the global market.

Recent Development:

September 2022, My lab Discovery Solutions debuted their Patho Detect HPV Identification PCR Test for the detection of human papillomavirus (HPV) in high-risk patients.

Abingdon Health announced a new version of the successful NALFIA fast test in January 2019 for the detection of DIG/Biotin and/or FITC (Or FAM)/biotin-labeled analytes.

In September 2018, researchers at the National University of Singapore created a portable platform for a point-of-care nucleic acid test that can be used to diagnose a variety of diseases. “enVision” is the name of the device (enzyme-assisted nanocomplexes for visual identification of nucleic acids)

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Nucleic Acid Test Kits Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR) Whole Genome Sequencing

Consumables

By Indication:

Infectious diseases

Cancer

Forensic Testing

Others

By End-user:

Hospitals

Pathology laboratories

Research Institutes

Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APECJ

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

