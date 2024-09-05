Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Trends: Innovations in Sustainable Materials

The global shrink & stretch sleeve labels market size is expected to reach USD 21.76 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by several key factors, such as a strong demand for aesthetically pleasing packaging, advancements in material technology, and a shift towards sustainability and smart packaging solutions.

The market is witnessing a shift towards sustainable options in terms of materials. Regulatory pressures and consumer preference for environmentally friendly products are prompting manufacturers to explore bio-based and recyclable materials. For instance, there has been a rise in the adoption of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PET-G), which provides excellent clarity and shrinkage and is more recyclable than PVC. This shift towards sustainable materials opens up new opportunities for innovation and market differentiation.

In addition, the market a significant opportunity lies in the expanding use of smart labels. Integrating RFID tags, QR codes, and other interactive elements into stretch and shrink sleeves enhances the consumer experience and provides valuable data for brands. This trend is particularly relevant in the context of rising e-commerce and the demand for product authenticity and traceability.

Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Report Highlights:

Based on material, PVC dominates the market with a market share of over 45% in 2023, due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and excellent shrinkage properties. It is widely used for a variety of applications, from food and beverage to personal care products.

Based on type, shrink sleeves labels segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 76% in 2023. These labels are preferred for their full-body coverage and ability to fit complex shapes, providing a large surface area for branding and information.

Based on embellishing type, hot foil segment dominated the embellishing type of segment and accounted for largest revenue share of over 49% in 2023. The growth is attributed to its ability to create high-quality, eye-catching metallic finishes that enhance the perceived value of products.

Based on end-use, soft drinks application segment dominated market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 29.0% in 2023 and is growing due to the need for durable, vibrant labels that can withstand various storage conditions and handling.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 44% in 2023. The market growth is driven by factors, such as industrialization, urbanization, and the rising middle-class population in the countries like China, India, and Japan.

Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global shrink & stretch sleeve labels market based on material, type, embellishing type, end-use, and region:

Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Meter Square, 2018 – 2030)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PET-G)

Polyethylene (PE)

Oriented Polystyrene (OPS)

Others

Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Meter Square, 2018 – 2030)

Shrink Sleeve Labels

Stretch Sleeve Labels

Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels Embellishing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Meter Square, 2018 – 2030)

Hot Foil

Cold Foil

Others

Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Meter Square, 2018 – 2030)

Food

Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Healthcare

Others

Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Meter Square, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa





List of Key Players in the Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labels Market

Bemis Company

Berry Global Group

Klockner Pentaplast

Amcor plc

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Huhtamaki

Schur Flexibles

Cenveo Group

Taghleef Industries

WestRock Company

CCL Industries

Fuji Seal International

Fort Dearborn Company

Coveris

Avery Dennison Corporation

