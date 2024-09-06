Unmanned Composites Market Growth: Trends Shaping the Future of Aerospace

The global unmanned composites market size is expected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2030, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The inclination of manufacturers to produce lightweight unmanned systems with the use of composites is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, several countries globally are implementing environmental regulations, which prefer the use of fuel-efficient and light in weight unmanned composite systems. These regulations are in turn fueling the market growth.

The unmanned composite systems are utilized across range of industries including aerospace, agriculture, defense sector, infrastructure inspection, and logistics. The defense industry is heavily dependent on these systems that include UAVs for several operations, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The aerospace industry largely prefers materials, which are light in weight, as the weight of materials is directly proportional to the fuel consumed by the aircrafts. Hence, unmanned composites are in great demand in the aerospace industry as these materials provide an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, which helps increase fuel efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The global unmanned composites industry comprises of several composite manufacturing players with good distribution networks that create a huge entry barrier in the market. In addition, as key companies have major patents of important technologies that are required in the production of unmanned composites and these patented technologies are often leased to other players over a specific period. Hence, new players are required to invest heavily in R&D to maintain a competitive edge over its competitors.

The carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) product segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 41.8%. This large share is attributed to various factors, which include high strength-to-weight ratio, high stiffness, low thermal expansion, and excellent temperature & chemical resistance. Sandwich structures manufactured from CFRP composite materials are extensively used in interior and exterior applications.

The interior application segment held the largest revenue share of 61.8% in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Composites are used in the manufacturing of structural components, seatings, control surfaces of unmanned systems, interior compartments, conduits, insulation, and panels,.

The North America market dominated the global market with a share of 40.7% in 2023. This large share is attributed to several factors, such as heavy investments in defense & security, a strong technological and industrial base, and the increased use of unmanned systems in commercial applications.

Unmanned Composites Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global unmanned composites market based on segment and region:

Unmanned Composites Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Other Products

Unmanned Composites Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Interior

Exterior

Unmanned Composites Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa

List of Key players in the Unmanned Composites Market

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Cytec Industries (Solvay, S.A.)

Renegade Materials Corporation

Unitech Aerospace

Gurit

