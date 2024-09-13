RX Japan Opens Visitor Registration for IJT AUTUMN 2024

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, 2024-Sep-13 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is excited to announce the opening of visitor registration for the 12th International Jewellery Tokyo Autumn (IJT AUTUMN 2024), set to take place on October 23rd-25th at Pacifico Yokohama. This prestigious event, a highlight in the global jewellery industry calendar, will showcase around 810,000 exquisite jewellery items, including rare gemstones, coloured diamonds, pearls, luxury watches, and more.

The IJT AUTUMN 2024 is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors from around the world, making it one of the most significant gatherings of jewellery enthusiasts, social buyers, and industry professionals. With 430 leading exhibitors from Japan, Poland, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea, this year’s event will include a rich variety of products and opportunities for networking and business growth.

Special Global Showcase

This year’s IJT AUTUMN will present an opportunity for attendees to discover the latest trends, source new products, and build valuable connections within the global jewellery community. With previous numbers showing 72% domestic visitors, 18% international attendees and 10% social buyers, the event is truly a global platform where cultures and ideas converge.

Visitor demographics from previous years indicate that 44% of attendees are retailers, 19% are wholesalers, and 19% are designers, highlighting the event’s importance for both large and small businesses in the jewellery sector.

“As we prepare for IJT AUTUMN 2024, we are thrilled to welcome visitors from around the globe once again to experience the latest in jewellery design and innovation,” said Yoshihito Waki, Show Director of IJT AUTUMN 2024. “Expect this event to be on a different scale, with over 810,000 unique items on display, making it an opportunity for anyone involved in the jewellery industry. We encourage all professionals to register early to secure their place at this must-attend event.”

A Proven Track Record of Success

Last year’s IJT AUTUMN event attracted thousands of visitors and exhibitors, resulting in numerous business deals and partnerships. This year, with an anticipated increased participation and more products on display, IJT AUTUMN 2024 is expected to surpass previous success stories, making it a key date in the calendar for jewellery enthusiasts.

Visitor registration is now open, and early registration is encouraged to ensure a seamless entry to the event. Attendees can look forward to an immersive experience where they can explore a diverse array of jewellery from around the world, engage with industry experts, and discover the latest trends and innovations.

Register for IJT AUTUMN 2024 at https://bit.ly/4cZORbb. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/46feHpH.