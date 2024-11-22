Lung Cancer Surgery Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2034, Growing at 5.7% CAGR

The global lung cancer surgery market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 1.4 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by the rising global incidence of lung cancer, advancements in surgical techniques, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures that offer better outcomes and faster recovery times for patients.

Lung cancer surgery plays a critical role in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), the two main types of lung cancer. Surgical procedures such as lobectomy, pneumonectomy, and segmentectomy are widely performed to remove tumors and improve survival rates. The increasing prevalence of lung cancer, driven by factors like smoking, environmental pollution, and genetic predisposition, is contributing to the rising demand for lung cancer surgeries.

Technological innovations in surgical techniques, including robotic-assisted surgery, video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS), and minimally invasive methods, are further supporting market growth. These innovations reduce recovery times, minimize scarring, and improve precision, all of which enhance patient outcomes. Additionally, advances in pre-surgical diagnostic technologies, such as improved imaging systems, are contributing to more effective surgical interventions.

North America is expected to dominate the lung cancer surgery market, driven by a high rate of lung cancer diagnosis, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements in surgery. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate due to increasing healthcare investments and improving access to advanced medical treatments in emerging economies.

Key Takeaways:

The global lung cancer surgery market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2024 to USD 2.5 billion by 2034 , at a CAGR of 5.7% .

to , at a . The increasing incidence of lung cancer , along with advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques , is driving market growth.

, along with advancements in , is driving market growth. Robotic-assisted surgery and video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) are leading innovations enhancing patient outcomes.

and are leading innovations enhancing patient outcomes. North America dominates the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth, supported by healthcare expansion and rising cancer care investments.

Key Growth Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Lung Cancer: The prevalence of lung cancer, largely driven by factors such as smoking, is leading to a higher demand for surgical interventions. Advancements in Surgical Techniques: Innovations in minimally invasive surgical procedures are improving patient outcomes and recovery times, making surgery a more viable option for many patients. Growing Awareness and Early Detection: Enhanced awareness about lung cancer symptoms and the importance of early detection are contributing to increased diagnoses and subsequent surgical treatments.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the market, driven by advanced healthcare facilities and high rates of lung cancer surgeries.

is expected to dominate the market, driven by advanced healthcare facilities and high rates of lung cancer surgeries. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like India and China, is projected to experience rapid growth due to increasing lung cancer cases and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Future Outlook

The lung cancer surgery market is set for steady growth as healthcare providers continue to adopt advanced surgical techniques and technologies. Increased focus on early detection and treatment options will further drive market expansion.

Competition Outlook

The competition in the market for lung cancer surgery is very fierce as the healthcare world is flooded with a variety of surgical procedures, such as lobectomy, wedge resection, and pneumonectomy. This competition is also influenced by the reimbursement landscape of that particular region. More well-established the healthcare systems, better the resources and technologies they can provide.

Some of the prominent companies in the market are Asap Endoscopic Products, Ethicon Inc. (J & J), Medtronic Plc., Germed USA Inc., and Teleflex Incorporated.

Industry Updates

In July 2024, Chinese doctors successfully performed the world’s first remote robot-assisted lung cancer surgery over 5,000 kilometers in Xinjiang. Utilizing 5G technology, the operation was led by Professor Luo Qingquan from Shanghai Chest Hospital, marking a significant advancement in robotic thoracic surgery and improving healthcare access in remote areas.

In July 2024, UCSF’s Mekhail Anwar secured up to USD 15 million from ARPA-H to develop a revolutionary miniature microscope for precision cancer surgery. This device, called VISION, aims to detect individual cancer cells during operations, potentially reducing the need for further treatments by identifying remaining tumor cells in real-time.

In October 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo received FDA approval for use in perioperative treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This expands its role as both a pre-surgery and post-surgery therapy for adults with resectable NSCLC, significantly reducing tumor recurrence risk, and enhancing treatment options alongside competitors like AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi.

In March 2024, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine developed a machine-learning algorithm capable of predicting brain metastasis in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer patients. By analyzing biopsy samples, the AI accurately identified patients likely to develop brain tumors and those who would not, potentially guiding personalized treatment decisions.

In 2024, Monmouth Medical Center in New Jersey launched three advanced technologies to enhance lung cancer diagnosis and treatment. The centerpiece, the Ion robotic platform, facilitates minimally invasive lung biopsies using a GPS-like system for greater precision. Complementing this is the Aliya PEF System, which uses high-frequency electrical currents to target cancer cells.

In April 2024, doctors at Sutter Health Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame, California, began using the Ion robot developed by Intuitive Surgical to enhance lung cancer diagnosis. This innovative technology allows for safer and faster procedures, enabling doctors to navigate the lung’s branches with precision during bronchoscopy.

Key Manufacturers in the Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Asap Endoscopic Products

Ethicon Inc. (J & J)

Medtronic Plc.

Germed USA Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Karl Storz

Richard Wolf

Olympus Medical Systems Corp

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Ambu A/S

PENTAX Medical Company

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product:

By product, the market includes thoracoscopes, mediastinoscopes, bronchoscopes, robotic-assisted thoracic surgery systems, surgical staplers, surgical energy instruments, advanced energy instruments, advanced bipolar instruments, ultrasonic instruments, basic energy instruments, bipolar instruments, and monopolar instruments.

By Application:

By application, the primary procedures are lobectomy, segmentectomy, wedge resection, and pneumonectomy.

By End-user:

By end-user, the market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube