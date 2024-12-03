Calprotectin Testing Market to Reach USD 360.2 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a 6% CAGR

The Calprotectin Testing Market is witnessing robust growth, with a market valuation of USD 201.1 billion in 2023, and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 360.2 billion by 2033. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colorectal cancer, and other gastrointestinal disorders, which are leading to a rising demand for accurate and non-invasive diagnostic tools.

Calprotectin testing is gaining popularity due to its ability to detect inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, offering an essential diagnostic tool for the early detection and monitoring of IBD and other related conditions. As more healthcare providers recognize the value of calprotectin as a biomarker for intestinal inflammation, its adoption is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

Key drivers of the market include the rising global burden of chronic diseases, a growing aging population, and advancements in testing technologies that provide faster and more accurate results. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and early diagnosis is contributing to the growing demand for calprotectin testing.

With its role in diagnosing chronic and inflammatory conditions, the calprotectin testing market is set to see significant expansion, providing healthcare professionals with vital tools for more effective patient management and disease prevention.

Key Market Insights

Market Drivers : Rising Demand for Diagnostic Testing : The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, particularly irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), is driving the demand for calprotectin testing. These tests help in diagnosing and monitoring these conditions effectively. Growth of Calprotectin ELISA Test Kits : Calprotectin ELISA test kits are expected to dominate the market, holding a substantial share of approximately 90.46% during the forecast period due to their high sensitivity and ability to collect multiple samples easily.

Market Dynamics

Indication Segmentation : The market is significantly influenced by the indication for testing, with IBS anticipated to lead the segment, capturing about 79% of the market share.

: The market is significantly influenced by the indication for testing, with IBS anticipated to lead the segment, capturing about of the market share. Geographical Insights : The United States is expected to dominate the global market, accounting for approximately 25.7% of the share, driven by advanced testing technologies and heightened awareness among patients. Other key regions include Germany , Japan , and emerging markets like China and India , which are also witnessing growth due to rising healthcare investments and increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases.

Challenges

Despite the robust growth prospects, challenges such as a lack of awareness regarding calprotectin testing in some regions and the need for standardized products may limit market expansion.In summary, the calprotectin testing market is set for significant growth driven by rising demand for diagnostic solutions in gastrointestinal disorders, advancements in testing technologies, and a focus on improving patient outcomes through effective monitoring and diagnosis.

Competitive Landscape

Several key players highly influence the market. The key players are developing unique and advanced testing devices to detect and monitor patients’ chronic diseases. They are investing in research and development activities and offer better solutions with advanced technologies.

These players are fueling the healthcare sector by increasing their services as per consumers’ needs. The players are adopting various marketing tactics to enhance the global market size. These marketing strategies are collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, agreements, and product launches.

Other Essential Players in the Market are:

Actim Oy

Calpro AS

BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG

EagleBio

CerTest Biotec S.L.

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

Boditech Med Inc.

Biohit Oyj

American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd.

DIAsource ImmunoAssays S.A

R-Biopharm AG.

Abbexa

AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd.

Screen Italia Srl.

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co., Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

Elabscience Biotechnology Inc

Vitassay Healthcare, S.L.U.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

DiaSorin

Recent Development in the Global Market are:

In 2021, BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG announced its newly launched calprotectin point-of-care test, Quantum Blue fCAL turbo.

In 2020, Biohit Healthcare launched its calprotectin ELISA kit test for laboratory sample purposes to measure the level of calprotectin.

In 2021, Calpro AS announced its newly launched test CalproSmart. It provides a digital and fully automated test to monitor patients’ diagnosis and monitor inflammatory bowel disease.

In 2021, Alpha Laboratories Ltd launched the fCAL turbo assay that quickly and accurately measures calprotectin levels.

Calprotectin Testing Market by Category

By Test Kits:

Calprotectin ELISA Test Kits

Calprotectin Rapid Testing Kits

By Sample:

Stool, Blood Serum/Plasma

Other Biological Samples

By Indication:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

Colorectal Cancer

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa