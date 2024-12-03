Calprotectin Testing Market to Reach USD 360.2 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a 6% CAGR

Posted on 2024-12-03 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Calprotectin Testing Market

Calprotectin Testing Market

The Calprotectin Testing Market is witnessing robust growth, with a market valuation of USD 201.1 billion in 2023, and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 360.2 billion by 2033. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), colorectal cancer, and other gastrointestinal disorders, which are leading to a rising demand for accurate and non-invasive diagnostic tools.

Calprotectin testing is gaining popularity due to its ability to detect inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract, offering an essential diagnostic tool for the early detection and monitoring of IBD and other related conditions. As more healthcare providers recognize the value of calprotectin as a biomarker for intestinal inflammation, its adoption is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

Key drivers of the market include the rising global burden of chronic diseases, a growing aging population, and advancements in testing technologies that provide faster and more accurate results. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and early diagnosis is contributing to the growing demand for calprotectin testing.

Key Takeaways:

  • The Calprotectin Testing Market is expected to reach USD 360.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6%.
  • The market is valued at USD 201.1 billion in 2023, with substantial growth projected over the next decade.
  • The rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases and gastrointestinal disorders is driving market demand.
  • Advancements in testing technologies and growing focus on early diagnosis are contributing to market growth.

With its role in diagnosing chronic and inflammatory conditions, the calprotectin testing market is set to see significant expansion, providing healthcare professionals with vital tools for more effective patient management and disease prevention.

Key Market Insights

  • Market Drivers:
    • Rising Demand for Diagnostic Testing: The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, particularly irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), is driving the demand for calprotectin testing. These tests help in diagnosing and monitoring these conditions effectively.
    • Growth of Calprotectin ELISA Test Kits: Calprotectin ELISA test kits are expected to dominate the market, holding a substantial share of approximately 90.46% during the forecast period due to their high sensitivity and ability to collect multiple samples easily.

Market Dynamics

  • Indication Segmentation: The market is significantly influenced by the indication for testing, with IBS anticipated to lead the segment, capturing about 79% of the market share.
  • Geographical Insights:
    • The United States is expected to dominate the global market, accounting for approximately 25.7% of the share, driven by advanced testing technologies and heightened awareness among patients.
    • Other key regions include GermanyJapan, and emerging markets like China and India, which are also witnessing growth due to rising healthcare investments and increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases.

Challenges

Despite the robust growth prospects, challenges such as a lack of awareness regarding calprotectin testing in some regions and the need for standardized products may limit market expansion.In summary, the calprotectin testing market is set for significant growth driven by rising demand for diagnostic solutions in gastrointestinal disorders, advancements in testing technologies, and a focus on improving patient outcomes through effective monitoring and diagnosis.

Request a Sample Copy Now : https://www.fmisamplereport.com/sample/rep-gb-14504

Competitive Landscape

Several key players highly influence the market. The key players are developing unique and advanced testing devices to detect and monitor patients’ chronic diseases. They are investing in research and development activities and offer better solutions with advanced technologies.

These players are fueling the healthcare sector by increasing their services as per consumers’ needs. The players are adopting various marketing tactics to enhance the global market size. These marketing strategies are collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, agreements, and product launches.

Other Essential Players in the Market are:

  • Actim Oy
  • Calpro AS
  • BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG
  • EagleBio
  • CerTest Biotec S.L.
  • EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG
  • Boditech Med Inc.
  • Biohit Oyj
  • American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd.
  • DIAsource ImmunoAssays S.A
  • R-Biopharm AG.
  • Abbexa
  • AccuBio Tech Co., Ltd.
  • Screen Italia Srl.
  • Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co., Ltd
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Elabscience Biotechnology Inc
  • Vitassay Healthcare, S.L.U.
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • DiaSorin

Recent Development in the Global Market are:

  • In 2021, BÜHLMANN Laboratories AG announced its newly launched calprotectin point-of-care test, Quantum Blue fCAL turbo.
  • In 2020, Biohit Healthcare launched its calprotectin ELISA kit test for laboratory sample purposes to measure the level of calprotectin.
  • In 2021, Calpro AS announced its newly launched test CalproSmart. It provides a digital and fully automated test to monitor patients’ diagnosis and monitor inflammatory bowel disease.
  • In 2021, Alpha Laboratories Ltd launched the fCAL turbo assay that quickly and accurately measures calprotectin levels.

Calprotectin Testing Market by Category

By Test Kits:

  • Calprotectin ELISA Test Kits
  • Calprotectin Rapid Testing Kits

By Sample:

  • Stool, Blood Serum/Plasma
  • Other Biological Samples

By Indication:

  • Irritable Bowel Syndrome
  • Ulcerative Colitis
  • Crohn’s Disease
  • Colorectal Cancer

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Specialty Clinics

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Middle East and Africa

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution