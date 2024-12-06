3D Scanning Market Dynamics: The Role of AI and Machine Learning in Advancements

The global 3D Scanning market was valued at USD 3.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. A significant increase in demand for precise 3D scanning services is projected to drive growth in the 3D for this market during the forecast period. Moreover, continuous technological improvements in 3D scanning have fueled the demand. The growing requirements for capturing an extensive volume of 3D data for analysis and modelling is expected to generate greater growth in next few years.

3D scanning technology is expected to increase adoption in commercial applications significantly. Moreover, the technology’s ability to be utilized for specific requirements in different functions has dramatically expanded its popularity in industries such as construction, healthcare, aerospace, architecture, and automotive industries. In architecture industry, these tools aid in the storage and conservation of historical landmarks found in museums. Manufacturers related to military & defense industry, utilize customizable and scalable technology such as 3D scanners for manufacturing vehicles and weapons. Ability of this technology to provide errorless scanning solution assists these manufacturers in terms of measurement accuracy and speed in developing most advanced systems.

Global 3D Scanning Market Report Segmentation:

Product Insights

Based on product, the laser scanner segment dominated the global industry and accounted for a revenue share of 45.5% in 2023. These scanners utilize laser lights to obtain the physical data in the environment. Laser scanners are ideal for scanning delicate environments and items. These are widely used in building renovations, architectural designs, design models, expansions, facility modifications, maintenance of manufacturing plants, and other applications. The market is driven by the importance of 2D computer-aided design (CAD) drawings and 3D building information modeling (BIM) in various industries.

Component Insights

The hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Hardware for 3D scanners is often portable and wireless. The ability of 3D scanners to capture all dimensions of the objects facilitates reverse engineering, enabling organizations to improve and redevelop the necessary products. Therefore, the incorporation of 3D scanning hardware technology is changing industries by providing improved precision, productivity, and flexibility.

Type Insights

The tripod-mounted segment dominated the global industry in 2023. Tripod-mounted 3D scanners are very efficient at capturing precise 3D data of large items and surroundings. The tripod ensures minimal movements and vibrations, leading to reliable and consistent data capture. The market is driven by its ability to rapidly acquire large quantities of data, reducing project timelines. New product launches by the key market participants are expected to assist this segment in terms of growth. For instance, in October 2023, Artec Europe introduced a two-way elevating, lightweight carbon tripod developed for carrying various LiDAR scanners, such as Artec Ray II, to reduce vibration to capture quick and precise scanning.

Technology Insights

Laser triangulation technology accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Laser triangulation technology is capable of capturing fine details with high accuracy and rapid data acquisition. It is suitable for various industrial applications such as road profiling, conveyor belt profiling, positioning and equipment monitoring. It is extensively adopted for measuring critical components such as car body panels and turbine blades in the aerospace and automotive industries. It is highly preferred for it ability to generate accurate 3D models of existing objects and product redesigning.

Range Insights

The short-range segment has the largest revenue share in 2023. The market growth is attributed to the accessibility of inexpensive and portable scanning devices, along with increasing awareness about applications such as material inspection, product design, and modeling. Short-distance 3D scanning can be utilized in various industries; ideally, it can be utilized in the automotive industry for collecting detailed and accurate measurements of small to medium-sized parts.

Application Insights

Based on application, the reverse engineering segment dominated the global industry in 2023. Reverse engineering has become more popular in various applications. In the medical industry, reverse engineering is important to develop customizable prosthetics, orthotics, and implants according to the patient’s suitability. 3D scanning play major role in successful development of these products. With rising demand for improved quality and precise products, reverse engineering plays a major role in product improvement, design optimization, and performance enhancement, driving market growth.

End Use Insights

The automotive segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The market growth is attributed to the rising demands for 3D scanning in automotive design, material processing, plant inspection, and manufacturing applications. 3D scanning is widely utilized in design prototyping, reverse engineering of parts and tools, quality control, and inspection of manufactured parts to reduce human error, new product development, and historical trend analysis by achieving 3D scans. These factors are driving the market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Insights & Trends

North America 3D scanning market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 40.6% in 2023. Increasing investment in research and development, along with widespread technology adoption in the automotive industry, and environmental scanning and modeling activities is expected to boost regional growth during the forecast period. The rising focus of organizations in implementing 3D machine vision and 3D printing solutions has also influenced the market in recent years. Moreover, rising regional government investments in supporting creative industries to help organizations grow on the international stage are driving the demand for solutions such as 3D scanning. For instance, the government of Canada supports Canadian creative industries in growing their international presence. In August 2023, the government of Canada revealed an investment of USD 57 million over three years for the Creative Export Canada Program to encourage innovations and boost market expansion.

Key 3D Scanning Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the 3D scanning market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

3D Systems, Inc.

Artec Europe

CREAFORM

FARO

Hexagon AB

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron, Inc. (Atlas Copco AB)

Trimble Inc.

ZEISS

