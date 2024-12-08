Henderson NV, USA, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — TradeTek Software announces the release of TradeTek 1.4 construction estimating software. Major enhancements include merging of jobs, batch commands for page renaming, screenshots, printing and property changes plus Admin protection across Job, Folder and Assembly properties.

Tools for drawing Linear, Area, Segment, Count, Joist, Beam and Panel takeoffs have been enhanced throughout TradeTek. The new Manual Assembly tool extends TradeTek to other areas of project estimating where items and quantities are manually added to a project. These items require no takeoff drawing process and can use the extensive Assembly, List and custom Report features in TradeTek.

TradeTek includes an online Store panel with access to trade specific Bundles for Framing, Roofing, Concrete, Masonry, Siding, Interiors, Flooring and Millworks. Bundles are downloaded and imported into TradeTek to provide Trade specific Assemblies, List and Reports. The Store also includes the Connect Procore and Connect QuickBooks plugins. These plugins read and write Item pricing and budget data to or from a Procore or QuickBooks online account using API integration.

TradeTek 1.4 adds new export and organizational features plus file sharing across the Internet with other users. New speed optimizations improve productivity for large jobs, assemblies, lists and reports. As TradeTek expands capabilities into new areas of construction and project estimating, the searchable Answers screen and growing list of demonstration videos provides free resources for anyone involved in project estimating. TradeTek Software also offers personalized onscreen training for construction estimating.

TradeTek 1.4 is $1495 for a Lifetime license or $79 for a Monthly subscription for Mac or Windows computers. Network and Floating licenses are available. Trade specific Bundles are priced separately around $495. The Connect Procore and Connect QuickBooks plugins are each $49/month. Contact TradeTek Software for a free 30 minute personalized, on-screen demonstration with an experienced estimator.

Media Contact:

TradeTek Software

+1 (725) 356-1454

www.tradeteksoftware.com

info@tradeteksoftware.com