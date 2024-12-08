Freudenberg Expands Operations with New Manufacturing Plant in Morinda, Punjab

Weinheim, Germany, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Germany-based global technology conglomerate, Freudenberg Group, has officially inaugurated two advanced manufacturing facilities in Morinda, covering a total built-up area of 40,700 sq. m. These state-of-the-art plants are operated by Freudenberg-NOK India Pvt. Ltd. (FNI) and Vibracoustic India. The strategic move consolidates the company’s operations from its existing plants in Basma and Mohali, aimed at enhancing production efficiency and supporting Freudenberg’s long-term growth plans in India.

Freudenberg’s investment of over €42 million in the Morinda facility marks the company’s largest financial commitment in India to date. The new plants are equipped to serve both domestic and international markets, reinforcing Freudenberg’s dedication to India’s “Make in India” initiative. The facilities will cater to key sectors such as automotive and industrial manufacturing, ensuring the company remains competitive by optimizing material flows and leveraging modernized equipment.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Mohsen Sohi, CEO of Freudenberg Group remarked, “Our investment in the new facilities in Morinda reflects Freudenberg’s strong commitment to the Indian market and the ‘Make in India’ vision. This expansion not only aligns with our global growth strategy but also boosts our ability to serve customers with greater efficiency, innovation, and quality. As we celebrate 175 years of Freudenberg’s legacy of excellence, we are proud to further strengthen our presence in India.”

Sustainability is a core focus of the new facilities. Energy-efficient machinery and eco-friendly practices, such as photovoltaic cells that supply 15% of the plant’s energy needs and water-recharging stations, have been incorporated to reduce the environmental footprint.

Mr. Sivasailam. G, Managing Director at Freudenberg Performance Materials India and Director & CEO of Freudenberg Regional Corporate Center India, added, “The inauguration of our new manufacturing plants in Morinda showcases our long-term commitment to sustainable growth in India. By bringing our operations together in this advanced facility, we aim to create new job opportunities and nurture local talent. This investment helps us better serve our customers across different industries, offering high-quality products and solutions made in India for both domestic and international markets.”

Freudenberg’s expansion in Morinda is set to generate significant job opportunities, with plans to grow the local workforce by 20%, adding approximately 200 new positions. The site will also serve as a global engineering hub, attracting top talent from regional universities, particularly around Chandigarh.

Freudenberg Group is celebrating 175 years of success, with 52,000 employees across about 60 countries and nearly €12 billion in sales, overcoming various crises, wars, and economic challenges. The company operates in around 40 different market segments. Over the past 175 years, Freudenberg has built a legacy of industrial growth, guided by its values and responsible practices.

About Freudenberg:

Freudenberg is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, batteries and fuel cells, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and pro-ducts, specialty chemicals and medical products.

Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The 175-year-old company lives by its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and proactive, responsible action. In 2023, the Freudenberg Group employed over 52,000 people in around 60 countries worldwide and generated sales nearing €12 billion.

For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com

About Freudenberg India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 11 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 20 + locations.

For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com/company/locations/freudenberg-in-india

About Freudenberg NOK:

Freudenberg NOK Sealing Technologies is a global leader in manufacturing advanced and high-quality sealing and vibration control solutions. The company serves a wide range of demanding applications across the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. Established in 2000 as a joint venture between Freudenberg and NOK Corporation, this partnership was founded to provide world-class sealing solutions tailored to the rapidly growing Indian market. With a strong emphasis on innovation and engineering expertise, Freudenberg NOK continues to play a pivotal role in delivering durable, high-performance solutions that meet stringent industry requirements.

About Vibracoustic:

Vibracoustic is a leading global expert in automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) solutions, providing innovative and customized solutions for all current and future mobility challenges. Specializing in drivetrain and chassis applications, the company leverages its extensive expertise and comprehensive portfolio of NVH technologies to ensure a smooth, quiet, and safe ride. Vibracoustic’s solutions play a critical role in reducing noise and vibrations from engines, motors, and road surfaces, enhancing passenger comfort in both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The company also offers a wide range of vibration control products for the automotive aftermarket through its brands Vibracoustic Aftermarket and blacktech.

———————————————————————————————————————————–