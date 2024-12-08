Acquaint Softtech’s Custom Solutions To Fulfil for Real School’s Requirements

Ahmedabad, India, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Real School successfully partnered with Acquaint Softtech, a leading software development outsourcing company. They are a prominent digital education platform and their aim was to transform their educational services through custom technology solutions. This collaboration helped in enabling Real School to deliver a dynamic and immersive learning experience for students worldwide.

The rapid growth of digital education has created both opportunities and challenges for education providers. Real School, known for its innovative approach to online learning, sought a technology partner that could help elevate their offerings by creating an engaging, scalable, and efficient learning platform. There were looking to address common issues like student engagement, simplify administrative tasks. They also needed a more interactive interface and automation.

Acquaint Softtech focused on building a robust, feature-rich platform tailored to the specific needs of Real School. By integrating interactive tools, personalized learning paths, and real-time analytics, the solution aims to foster a seamless and impactful learning environment for students of all ages. Their innovative solution helped solve Real School’s issues besides which it was also very cost-effective for them.

Quote from Real School

“Working with Acquaint Softtech has been a game-changer for our digital learning platform. They not only understood our vision but also translated it into a solution that truly enhances the learning experience. Their technical expertise and commitment to quality have been invaluable to us,” said the Founder of Real School.

About Acquaint Softtech

Acquaint Softtech is a leading software development company specializing in custom solutions for diverse industries, including education, healthcare, and eCommerce. With over a decade of experience, Acquaint Softtech is dedicated to building innovative digital products that empower businesses to achieve sustainable success.

We are focus on creating custom, high-impact digital solutions has made it a sought-after technology partner in the education sector. The company leverages the latest in software development and cloud technology to help educational institutions adapt to the fast-changing digital landscape.

“Our goal was to provide Real School with a platform that is not just technologically advanced but also aligned with modern pedagogical needs,” said [Mukesh Ram], CEO at Acquaint Softtech. “We’re proud of the results we’ve achieved together and look forward to continuing to support their growth and innovation in digital education.”

For more information about Acquaint Softtech and its custom software development services

Contact Details:

Mukesh Ram

Founder & CEO, Acquaint Softtech Private Limited

India: +91 8128517427

Email: mukesh.ram@acquaintsoft.com

Website: https://acquaintsoft.com/