Infocon Systems Announces Enhanced EDI Solutions with Cutting-Edge Cloud Integrations and Industry Compliance

Louisville, KY, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Infocon Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions, is excited to announce the launch of new features designed to optimize integration capabilities and industry compliance. This latest development focuses on expanding multi-channel support and improving ERP integrations, enabling businesses to seamlessly connect with any trading partner and comply with industry-specific EDI standards.

The updated platform integrates with leading ERP systems such as SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, and NetSuite, allowing businesses across industries—ranging from healthcare to automotive and retail—to benefit from real-time data synchronization and faster transactions. In addition, the new capabilities ensure that organizations can meet the latest ANSI X12 and EDIFACT compliance requirements, critical for global trading and regulatory adherence.

“Our goal is to make EDI accessible, flexible, and efficient for businesses of all size. “With our new enhancements, we are helping companies further streamline their operations and maximize their ROI by providing cutting-edge technology combined with 24/7 expert support.”

Key features of this update include:

Seamless Integration : Supports a wider range of ERP systems, ensuring smooth data flow and transaction automation between trading partners.

: Supports a wider range of ERP systems, ensuring smooth data flow and transaction automation between trading partners. Cloud-Based Efficiency : Leveraging the scalability of cloud technology to improve the speed, reliability, and security of all EDI transactions.

: Leveraging the scalability of cloud technology to improve the speed, reliability, and security of all EDI transactions. Compliance-Ready : The platform remains fully compliant with both global EDI standards and industry-specific regulations, including HIPAA for healthcare and DSCSA for pharmaceutical industries.

: The platform remains fully compliant with both global EDI standards and industry-specific regulations, including HIPAA for healthcare and DSCSA for pharmaceutical industries. Partner Onboarding: Faster partner onboarding with fully managed services, ensuring businesses can connect with trading partners in record time.

With over 30 years of experience in EDI solutions, Infocon Systems continues to innovate and provide top-tier services to businesses around the globe. The new platform features are available immediately for current and new customers.