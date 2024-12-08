bodHOST Launches Spooktacular Halloween Offers – Get Up to 20% OFF Web Hosting

Trick-or-Treat Your Way to Savings with Discounts on VPS, Dedicated Servers, Cloud Hosting, and More

New Jersey, USA, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — bodHOST, a leading provider of web hosting solutions, today announced its Halloween offer 2024, a series of Halloween-themed special offers designed to give customers frighteningly good deals on a wide range of hosting services. These limited-time promotions offer substantial savings on various hosting packages, catering to both individual users and businesses looking to enhance their online presence.

We’re thrilled to present our customers with these BOO-tiful Halloween deals,” said a spokesperson at bodHOST. “Our goal is to make premium hosting services more accessible while adding a touch of fun to the process. Whether you’re a start-up, a growing business, or an individual creator, there’s something for everyone in our Halloween basket of treats.

The Halloween offers include:

Buy 1 Year, Get 1 Year FREE on Linux & Windows Hosting

– Get double the hosting this Halloween! Buy one year, and get another free! Perfect for spooky success!

20% OFF First 3 Months of VPS Hosting

– Coupon Code: TRICK20

– Spooktacular savings await! Enjoy 20% off your first three months of VPS hosting with code TRICK20. Enhance your online presence this Halloween!

10% OFF Dedicated Server for First 3 Months

– Coupon Code: SCARY10

– Boost your website’s performance with code SCARY10 for 10% off dedicated servers for the first three months. Power your site!

10% OFF Self-Managed VPS

– Coupon Code: CREEPY10

– Take control this Halloween with 10% off Self-Managed VPS! Use code CREEPY10 to customize your hosting experience and maximize your creativity!

15% OFF Cloud Hosting

– Coupon Code: CLOUDY15

– Enjoy flexible cloud hosting with 15% off! Use code CLOUDY15 to scale your website this Halloween and enjoy cloud benefits!

20% OFF Reseller Hosting

– Coupon Code: TREAT20

– Transform into a Hosting Hero! Use code TREAT20 to get 20% off reseller hosting with bodHOST.

These special offers are available for a limited time and are subject to terms and conditions. Customers are encouraged to visit the bodHOST website or contact their sales representatives for more information on how to take advantage of these spooktacular deals.

About bodHOST:

bodHOST is a premier provider of web hosting solutions, offering a wide range of services including shared hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, cloud hosting, and reseller packages. With a commitment to reliability, performance, and customer satisfaction, bodHOST has been serving businesses and individuals worldwide for [23] years.

For more information, please visit www.bodhost.com or contact:

[Devid Smith]

[Branding Manager]

[8443245054 | 1800 212 6630]

[sales@bodhost.com]