RX Japan Kicks Off Year-End Sales Season with Record Exhibitor Participation at IJT AUTUMN 2024

YOKOHAMA, Japan, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The countdown to the year-end shopping season officially begins with IJT AUTUMN 2024, as RX Japan prepares to welcome thousands of jewellery professionals to Pacifico Yokohama for one of the largest jewellery trade shows in Asia.

Taking place from October 23-25, 2024, this year’s event is set to break previous editions’ records with over 390 exhibitors and over 12,000 visitors from more than 30 countries, reflecting the growing importance of IJT Autumn as a premier marketplace and networking hub for the jewellery industry.

As a pivotal event in the global jewellery calendar, IJT AUTUMN 2024 provides exhibitors with a unique platform to showcase their products and connect with retailers, wholesalers, and social buyers, just in time for the high-demand holiday season. With a focus on fine jewellery, the event promises an unparalleled selection of diamonds, pearls, gemstones, and luxury accessories, all at highly competitive prices, making it an essential destination for businesses looking to close the year on a strong note.

A Launchpad for Year-End Sales Success

For jewellery brands and retailers, the final quarter of the year is crucial, and IJT AUTUMN has become the go-to event for companies seeking to maximise their year-end sales. The show has gained a reputation for attracting high-calibre buyers eager to secure inventory in advance of the holiday shopping rush. From innovative jewellery designs to timeless classics, exhibitors use this event as a springboard to meet, and often exceed, their end-of-year sales targets.

“IJT Autumn is not just another trade show,” says Yoshihito Waki, Show Director of IJT AUTUMN 2024. “It’s a dynamic marketplace where exhibitors have the opportunity to engage with key decision-makers from across the globe and strike deals that can define their business success for the holiday season and beyond.”

Among the standout features of IJT AUTUMN 2024 is the extensive variety of products on display, ranging from high-end luxury jewellery to more affordable yet equally beautiful options. Attendees can expect to discover dazzling diamonds, sourced from some of the world’s leading diamond producers; exquisite pearls, from South Sea and Tahitian varieties to Akoya and freshwater; stunning gemstones, including rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and semi-precious stones; luxury accessories, including second-hand jewellery, watches, gold ornaments, and designer collections.

An International Hub for Networking and Sourcing

The international diversity of IJT AUTUMN 2024 is another key highlight. With exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the globe, the event serves as a critical junction for forging new business relationships and expanding market reach. For many, this is an opportunity to connect with leading suppliers, manufacturers, retailers and social buyers from the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Philippines, Thailand, India and beyond, all under one roof.

“Networking at IJT AUTUMN has always been a key reason why professionals flock to this event,” adds Yoshihito Waki. “The show brings together top brands and influential buyers, creating fertile ground for partnerships, collaborations, and long-term business growth.”

Exhibitor Participation at an All-Time High

This year’s record number of exhibitors is a testament to the show’s enduring relevance and appeal in the jewellery industry. As the market becomes more competitive, brands are increasingly leveraging IJT AUTUMN to differentiate themselves, display their most sought-after collections, and establish their position as leaders in the field. For some, this will be their debut on the global stage, while for others, it’s an opportunity to solidify existing relationships and unveil their latest innovations.

Competitive Pricing and Special Offers

One of the key perks of attending IJT AUTUMN 2024 is the access to exclusive, competitive pricing on a wide range of products. Whether you’re in the market for diamonds, pearls, or gemstones, exhibitors will be offering special deals that can only be secured during the event. Buyers looking to maximise their profit margins ahead of the holiday season will find IJT Autumn to be the perfect venue for securing high-quality goods at favourable rates.

In addition to competitive pricing, the event also provides a first look at emerging trends in jewellery design, offering valuable insights for retailers looking to stay ahead of consumer demand. With a spotlight on sustainability and ethical sourcing, this year’s edition will feature collections that cater to the growing market for eco-conscious luxury jewellery.

A Must-Attend Event for Buyers and Retailers

As IJT AUTUMN continues to grow in prestige and size, it has become a must-attend event for anyone involved in the jewellery business. The show has evolved into a critical gathering point for retailers, wholesalers, distributors, social buyers, and other industry professionals who are eager to source the latest designs, discover new suppliers, and capitalise on the momentum of the year-end sales period.

“Over the years, IJT AUTUMN has established itself as an indispensable part of the global jewellery trade calendar,” says Yoshohito Waki. “It’s not only about the incredible product selection but also about the unique opportunities for business development, learning, and networking.”

Looking Ahead: IJT 2025

As IJT AUTUMN 2024 nears, RX Japan is already setting its sights on the next edition of IJT, scheduled for January 15-18, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan. This upcoming show will kick off the new year with an equally impressive lineup of exhibitors and visitors, offering the industry an exciting start to 2025.

For more information and to register for IJT AUTUMN 2024, visit https://bit.ly/4cZORbb.