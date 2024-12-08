Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic announces the addition of a ‘store’ feature to their website to promote & sell ayurvedic health products online in the UK.

Birmingham, United Kingdom, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic in Birmingham has launched an online ayurvedic store that offers carefully curated natural and organic products to support holistic health and wellness.

The user-interface of the online store is clean, minimalist and visually appealing, providing detailed information of every product for informed decision-making in the realm of Ayurvedic health.

All our ayurvedic products that are widely trusted in the UK are made using natural ingredients, plant extracts and handpicked herbs. It combines Ayurvedic wisdom with modern research, delivering the best solutions for the health concerns and supporting the overall well-being naturally.

“We are fully committed to help all our patients in the UK and around the world to achieve optimal health and well-being through the holistic principles and practices of Ayurveda. All our ayurvedic products blend tradition with innovative formulations, drawing on over 22 years of extensive clinical experience and undergoing rigorous quality checks to ensure purity, safety, and effectiveness.” says Dr. Ashok Kumar, Chief Physician & Director.

All those who believe in holistic living, healing and natural remedies along with health and wellness enthusiasts should explore Dr. Ashok’s online store to experience the transformation and embrace the incredible benefits of Ayurveda!

About Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic:

Nestled in the heart of Birmingham and West Bromwich, Dr. Ashok’s Ayurvedic Clinic stands as a beacon of traditional Ayurvedic treatments. The clinic prides itself on a team of accredited Ayurvedic doctors, gastroenterologists, massage therapists, and lifestyle consultants. Their unique approach involves analysing each patient’s Tridosha Vatta – Pitta – Kapha balance, aiming to restore harmony and achieve holistic health.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Ashok Kumar

145 High Street , West Bromwich, West Midlands, B70 6NY

14, Frederick Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, West Midlands, B15 1JD

Website: https://www.drashokayurveda.co.uk/

Email: editor@drashokayurveda.co.uk

Phone No: (O) +44 121 4559494