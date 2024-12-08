Vetrano Family Lawyer Speaks on Panel at Doris Jonas Freed Inn of Court

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Partner Lindsay H. Childs spoke on a panel at a recent Doris Jonas Free Inn of Court meeting.

The panel included other local family law attorneys and a judge from the Court of Common Pleas of Chester County, PA. The panel’s program, which was presented at the October 8th meeting, was called “Battle of the Experts.” The panelists focused on aspects of engaging an expert in family law cases, including

how and when to choose an expert

best practices for collaborating with your expert

how to successfully prepare your expert and the case for trial

They also touched on the relevant evidentiary rules and common pitfalls that arise in cases involving experts.

Lindsay H. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, equitable distribution, custody and child support, alimony, spousal support, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. She has been a member of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court since 2011. She served as President from 2020-2021 and previously served as Programming Chair, Membership Chair, Treasurer and Secretary. Ms. Childs also served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

