Meet Delphi Data Access Components New Release with RAD Studio 12.2 and Lazarus 3.4 Support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, releases updated Delphi Data Access Components versions. This update’s key feature is RAD Studio 12.2 and Lazarus 3.4 support.

The release includes the following enhancements:

Support for Microsoft Excel in UniDAC;

C++ Builder demo components are available for work with SecureBridge to MyDAC, ODAC, SDAC, PgDAC, and UniDAC (covering MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL, respectively);

Support for Variant OUT parameters in the Direct mode in SDAC and UniDAC;

Support the datetime format for timestamp macros in SDAC and UniDAC;

WriteBOM option for TUniDump is available in MyDAC, PgDAC, LiteDAC, and UniDAC;

Now PgDAC and UniDAC have well-enhanced performance during the execution of SELECT queries;

Support for the pgvector extension in PgDAC;

UseGeneratedColumns specific option for TUniTable, TUniQuery, TUniStoredProc and EnableAutoInc specific option for UniTable and UniQuery components are available in UniDAC;

Support for the latest NexusDB 4.75.10 in UniDAC;

Support for the execution of stored SELECT and UNION queries in the Direct mode in UniDAC (Microsoft Access provider);

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/here-come-the-newly-updated-delphi-data-access-components-with-support-for-rad-studio-12-2-and-lazarus-3-4.html

Delphi Data Access Components allow the development of multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platforms. They are powerful tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, and SQLite, as well as clouds – Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM, and many others. Moreover, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi.

