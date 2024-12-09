CE Shreekant Patil Empowers MSMEs at Globiz Forum on Export Opportunities

Nashik, India, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — CE Shreekant Patil, a Chartered Engineer and Lean Export MSME consultant, guided Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the Globiz Forum, focusing on “How to Start Export.” The event commenced at 8 AM at Hotel 7 Apple on October 25th, 2024, drawing enthusiastic participants eager to explore the intricacies of international trade.

CE Shreekant Patil is founder at PARENTNashik, Mentor at Govt of India Initiatives: MAARG, BHASKAR, Startup India, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, Certified LEAN, ZED, TEV Consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Commissions, Registered (Govt of India) Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Volunteer Startup Mentor at AICTE — Vidyanjali Programme, Independent Director, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, Niryat Bandhu, Udyami Mitra

CE Shreekant Patil, Chartered Engineer, Consultant Guides at GloBiz Forum, Nashik

Organized by Mr. Sandeep Somwanshi, founder of Globiz, the forum provided a vital platform for MSMEs to gain insights into export processes and strategies. CE Shreekant Patil shared practical knowledge and actionable advice tailored to the unique challenges faced by MSMEs in the export sector. He shared some govt websites which related to exports where MSME can get leads, trade promotional councils, RCMC — Apeda, EEPC, SEPC and their incentives, govt msme schemes for first times exporters, financial assistance etc.

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A segment, allowing participants to delve deeper into specific topics and seek guidance.

CE Shreekant Patil was honored to receive a felicitation from Mr. Shivaji Mankar, director (Retd.) and founder of Sanskriti Hotel, recognizing his efforts to empower local businesses in their export endeavors.

The Globiz Forum continues to serve as a significant resource for MSMEs, promoting networking, knowledge sharing, and growth opportunities within the export landscape. CE Shreekant Patil looks forward to contributing further to the development of MSMEs in Nashik and across India.

