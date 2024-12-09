Take an Enchanted Journey to a Magic Kingdom on Destination: Scientology, Orlando

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Scientology Network’s DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Orlando, Florida.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, ORLANDO

Orlando, the Theme Park Capital of the World, enchants some 60 million people who visit from across the globe every year. It is an equally magical place to live for the residents who keep the city and its thriving tourist industry running. And Orlando’s Church of Scientology works to uplift the entire community, helping to make “The City Beautiful” a wondrous destination for creating treasured memories.

The Church’s home is an expansive four-story structure situated on nearly four acres along the shores of Lake Ellenor, just minutes from places like Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Studios and many more. After taking viewers on a tour of the local attractions, the episode will explore the captivating history of Orlando and how it transformed into the Magic Kingdom it is today. Viewers will also discover the role the Church’s humanitarian outreach programs and interfaith events play in building a more compassionate, vibrant and magical Orlando.

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.