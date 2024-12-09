Topel’s Towing & Repair, Inc. to Host Car-tacular Event Celebrating 76 Years of Service

Lake Mills, Wisconsin, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready for an evening of high-octane fun and family entertainment at Topel’s upcoming Topel’s Car-tacular Event! Taking place on September 26th at 6:00 PM at Topel’s Towing, located at 1110 S. Main Street, this automotive celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for all ages.

Hosted by Dan and Tara Topel, this special event marks 76 years in business and two years in Topel’s brand-new state-of-the-art facility. As a staple in the Lake Mills community since 1948, Topel’s has evolved from a small farm repair shop into a nationally recognized automotive service center, offering cutting-edge diagnostics, repairs, maintenance, and 24/7 towing.

The community Topel’s serves speaks highly of its automotive services and staff.

“The service I received from Topel’s is honestly the best I’ve ever experienced,” said Shelley Quandt. “The convenience of them picking up and returning my car to my home goes above and beyond! As they were diagnosing and repairing electrical problems that went beyond my battery replacement I received photos and daily phone calls with progress updates. They identified two recalls and advised me to go to a dealership for those repairs. The knowledge of the technicians is superior. I loved that the entire process was contactless and paperless. This family-owned and operated business is a real asset to the community!”

Added Jenny McAdow: “I had a great experience at Topels! I had new tires installed, brake inspection and repair, and a new water pump. All of the staff was friendly, welcoming, and informative every step of the way! Even though I knew they were well known for ‘thank you’ cookies, I was pleasantly surprised to have them in my passenger seat waiting for me. Tara, the owner even checked with me personally to make sure I was satisfied. Thank you to the entire staff at Topel’s for a great experience.”

The Car-tacular event is only part of the reason the community loves Topel’s. This event will offer fun for the whole family with a range of interactive activities:

– Tow Truck Demonstrations: Witness the raw power and precision of Topel’s towing fleet as they demonstrate live recoveries.

– Story Stations: Explore a world of automotive books and movies that share the legacy of car culture.

– Hot-Wheel Racing and Momento: Kids and adults alike can race Hot-wheel cars on a specially designed track. As a keepsake, attendees will receive a Hot-wheel car to take home, ensuring the memories of this event live on long after the engines have cooled.

For more information, please visit https://www.topels.com/.