National Miss Juneteenth 2025 Crowned in Atlanta 

Atlanta, Georgia, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Miss Alexandra Gramby of Louisiana was crowned National Miss Juneteenth 2025 in Atlanta, GA on October 19, 2024, when the National Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program (NMJSP) held its 5th Annual Pageant. The other two finalists were Liana Murphy of Kansas, the first runner-up, and Charlee Ann Hadley of Nevada, the second runner-up.

Miss Alexandra Gramby is the daughter of Stacie and Frankie Brooks. She is an honor student, an officer in the student council, and a Parliamentarian for her senior class. She serves on the leadership committee of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is a vocalist with the Louisiana All-State Choir. The Official Creole Culture Instagram page says, “Alexandra Gramby – Highlighted Artist, “Voicing Brilliance: A Rising Star Shining Through Music, Art, and Leadership.” One of Alex’s passions is addressing bullying issues she believes significantly impacts youth today. She advocates for the importance of being seen and heard, emphasizing that no one should be judged or mistreated.

NMJSP is a year-round program that empowers young women by providing opportunities for higher education, leadership development, and community engagement. The queen and the youth delegates serve as our national youth ambassadors of Juneteenth, celebrating freedom, unity, and the pursuit of liberty. Through NMJSP scholarships, mentorship programs, and transformative experiences, they are prepared for tomorrow and equipped to make a positive impact on their families, our communities, and the world.

The National Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Program is endorsed by the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF), founded by Rev. Ronald V. Myers, Sr. MD, and successfully advocated for the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

