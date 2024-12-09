Neighbors Name Mama Bear Dryer Vent Care a “2024 Nextdoor Neighborhood Faves” in Nextdoor’s 8th Annual Local Business Awards

Marietta, GA, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Mama Bear Dryer Vent Care has been named a 2024 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave business, the annual awards program that recognizes local businesses loved by neighbors.

“This year’s Neighborhood Fave businesses represent the outstanding service providers, local spots and eateries that are an essential part of our everyday lives,” said NiravTolia, Chief Executive Officer of Nextdoor. “We’re thrilled to celebrate these important members of the community, but more importantly, being a Neighborhood Fave is good for business. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

Selected by volume of neighbor ‘Faves’ and recommendations on the platform from the past year, the Neighborhood Faves awards recognizes the most beloved local businesses on Nextdoor. Used by one in three households in the US, Nextdoor is an essential neighborhood network where neighbors, public agencies, and businesses connect around local information that matters. In a May 2023 Nextdoor survey, 94% of Nextdoor neighbors report valuing recommendations for products, services, and businesses from their Nextdoor neighbors and Neighborhood Faves winners receive six times more recommendations on their respective Business Pages.

“We are absolutely honored to be recognized as a 2024 Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave,” said Steven Peter, owner of Mama Bear Dryer Vent Care. “Our goal has always been to take the best possible care of our customers. This award is a testament to the trust and support our community has shown us. We’re deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve our neighbors and help keep their homes safe. We look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service in the years to come.”

