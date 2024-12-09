Gerling Law Extends Holiday Support to Local Veterans, Families, and Women in Need

Evansville, IN, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — As the holiday season approaches, Gerling Law Injury Attorneys proudly announces a series of community initiatives that will bring joy and support to local veterans, families, and women in need. For decades, Gerling Law has been an active community partner, dedicated to supporting vulnerable individuals and families through meaningful donations and volunteerism. This year, their ongoing commitment shines through their support of several impactful programs, including a VA Thanksgiving Food Drive, a holiday Toy Drive, and Christmas gifts for residents of the YWCA Evansville.

VA Blessing Box Food Drive

From November 1 through November 13, Gerling Law is hosting a food drive to benefit local veterans and their families through the VA Thanksgiving Blessing Box event. The firm is collecting donations of non-perishable food items, which will be used to provide Thanksgiving meals for veterans in the community. This initiative aims to bring a sense of gratitude and community to those who have served our country. Gerling Law welcomes contributions from both clients and local residents to help make this event a success.

Toy Drive for the Dream Center Christmas Marketplace

In December, Gerling Law will launch a Toy Drive, running from December 1 through December 13. All donations will go to the Dream Center Christmas Marketplace, an annual event that provides gifts to families in need. This initiative allows parents to select presents for their children, ensuring that every family has the chance to experience the magic of the holiday season. More details on the Toy Drive and how to contribute will be announced soon.

Supporting the YWCA Evansville Through Holiday Giving

Gerling Law has been a steadfast supporter of the YWCA Evansville throughout the year, participating in fundraising events, donating auction items, and providing financial assistance to help fund critical services. During the holiday season, the firm extends its support by contributing themed holiday gift bags for the women residing at the YWCA building. Each resident receives a bag filled with thoughtfully chosen gifts designed to brighten the season and provide moments of joy. This annual tradition reflects Gerling Law’s dedication to supporting women in need and fostering a spirit of kindness and generosity.

Through these initiatives, Gerling Law Injury Attorneys continues its mission of community support and compassion. “Giving back to the community that has supported us for over 60 years is essential to who we are,” said Gayle Gerling Pettinga, owner and managing attorney at Gerling Law. “We are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of others, particularly during this season of giving.”

For more information on how to contribute to Gerling Law’s community initiatives, please visit Gerling Law’s website or call (812) 266-9046.

About Gerling Law Injury Attorneys

With over six decades of dedicated service, Gerling Law Injury Attorneys is a trusted personal injury law firm with a longstanding commitment to the communities of Indiana and Kentucky. Specializing in helping accident victims recover and rebuild their lives, Gerling Law combines legal expertise with compassion, consistently striving to make a positive impact in the lives of others.