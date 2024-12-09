Dairy-Free Ice Cream Market Segmentation: Analyzing Ingredients and Flavor Preferences

The global dairy-free ice cream market size is expected to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing awareness about health issues due to lactose present in the milk is propelling the demand for vegan ice cream.

Coconut is a major source for the production of vegan ice cream and it accounted for 37.4% share of the overall revenue in 2018. Easy availability and increasing consumer demand are expected to fuel the demand for coconut milk in vegan ice cream market in the forecast period. Almond milk is the fastest growing segment among all the sources, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period. Nutritional benefits of almond milk are the key factor responsible for the segment growth in vegan ice cream market.

Non-dairy ice cream is found in various flavors in the market. Chocolate is the most preferred flavor among consumers and it accounted for 36% share of the overall revenue in 2018. Rising demand for chocolate chips among consumers is the key factor for the segment growth in non-dairy ice cream market.

Furthermore, flavor preferences differ from country to country. For instance, lemon is the most favorite flavor among consumers in Europe. Vanilla is the second most preferred flavor in the global non-dairy ice cream market and it is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period.

Supermarket/hypermarket is the most preferred channel among all, expanding at a CAGR of 15.1% in the forecast period. The online segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% in the forecast period. Shifting consumer preferences towards online shopping have propelled the demand for online stores in the dairy-free ice cream market.

Dairy-free Ice Cream Market Report Highlights

Coconut dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 36.4% in 2024.

The chocolate segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. Chocolate is a universally beloved flavor, appealing to a wide demographic of consumers seeking indulgence and comfort in their dessert choices.

Supermarkets dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. This is largely due to their extensive reach and the convenience supermarkets offer consumers.

The North America dairy-free ice cream market dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 35.3% in 2024.

Dairy-free Ice Cream Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global dairy-free ice cream market report based on source, flavor, distribution channel, and region:

Dairy-free Ice Cream Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Coconut

Almond

Soy

Others

Dairy-free Ice Cream Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chocolate

Strawberry

Vanilla

Others

Dairy-free Ice Cream Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Dairy-free Ice Cream Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



List of Key Players of Dairy-free Ice Cream Market

General Mills, Inc.

Uniliver

Booja-Booja

Tofutti brands, Inc.

Bliss Unlimited, LLC

Swedish Glace

Danone

NadaMoo

Ben and Jerry’s

