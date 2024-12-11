Allergy Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Growth Driven By Innovative Solutions

The global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 58.31 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidences of allergic diseases, coupled with demand for advanced therapeutics, is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. According to estimates published by the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), allergic rhinitis affects approximately 10-30% of the global population, thereby impacting the adoption of allergy therapeutics globally.

The increasing integration of technologically advanced products, such as the use of artificial intelligence technology to advance treatment outcomes and manage diseases, helps practitioners in the decision-making process. Furthermore, the rising adoption of mHealth apps for diagnosing allergies such as rhinitis is expected to boost the market. For instance, the MASK-Air app is dedicated specifically to allergic rhinitis.

Monoclonal antibodies are anticipated to contribute to the development of new therapies that eradicate specific allergy concerns, owing to their higher efficacy, long-term tolerability, and safety. Hence, key companies are developing novel & effective biologic-based therapies designed with target-specific mechanisms directed toward selective targets, especially monoclonal antibodies. In addition, consistent product approvals of highly significant monoclonal antibodies for allergy disorders are anticipated to expand the scope for growth.

New therapies such as anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies, cytokine modulators, and DNA vaccinations are being used to treat allergic disorders. Omalizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal anti-IgE antibody, which is used for treating allergic chronic urticaria and asthma. In April 2021, Genentech (Roche Group) announced that its prefilled syringe for self-injection has received FDA approval for Xolair (omalizumab) in the U.S. for chronic idiopathic urticaria allergic asthma, and nasal polyps.

The allergy diagnostics & therapeutics market is moderately competitive, with a strong presence of notable companies such as Merck & Co., Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abbott, and Pfizer, Inc. These players are undertaking various initiatives to increase their capabilities, expand their product portfolios, and improve their competencies.

Allergy Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

The consumables product segment held the largest share in the allergy diagnostics & therapeutics market in 2022. The advent of products that include the MeDALL allergen-chip, which is linked with increased sensitivity, precision, and faster detection, is anticipated to encourage market growth

The drug allergies segment is expected to advance lucratively due to the increasing availability of treatment options and growing awareness about drug allergies among patients

In vitro tests accounted for the highest share in 2022 due to an increase in the incidence of allergies such as asthma, rhinitis, & allergic conjunctivitis, and a rise in demand for allergy testing globally

Epinephrine dominated the drug class segment in 2022. The introduction of cost-effective epinephrine autoinjectors by key companies is expected to significantly augment market growth

North America dominated the allergy diagnostics & therapeutics market in 2022, due to an increase in understanding of the high potential associated with allergy drugs. This has driven U.S.-based firms to make considerable investments in the development of these drugs

Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth in the future owing to the rising incidences of asthma, chronic cough, and food allergies, among others, in the region

