Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Challenges Addressed by Industry Leaders and Experts

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market size is expected to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2030. The rising number of bleeding disorders, the introduction of new drugs, and the growing number of cases requiring anticoagulant therapies are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

In October 2015, Praxbind (idarucizumab) by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals was approved as an anticoagulant reversal drug indicated for patients treated with Pradaxa (dabigatran) during emergency surgery or uncontrolled or life-threatening bleeding. Hence, the availability of these anticoagulation reversal drugs allows doctors and patients to consider such treatment options with greater confidence, therefore boosting the demand for anticoagulant reversal drugs.

Bleeding disorders like hemophilia can be acquired or inherited. However, other bleeding disorders can occur from conditions, such as HIV, anemia, leukemia, cirrhosis of the liver, and vitamin K deficiency. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, more than 3 million people in the U.S. are affected with anemia, which is the most common blood disorder. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) stated that in the year 2020, the number of people expected to be diagnosed with leukemia is around 60,530. A rise in bleeding disorders is increasing the demand for anticoagulants, thus fueling the market growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market

However, the high cost of these reversal therapies is anticipated to restrain the market growth. As per the American College of Cardiology, 4-F PCC (Kcentra) helps in treating bleeding cases caused by rivaroxaban and apixaban and it is dosed at 50 units/kg. Its average wholesale price is USD 2.90 per unit, therefore treating a patient whose weight is 100 kg would cost around USD 14,500

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Report Highlights

The idarucizumab segment dominated the market, with a revenue share of 36.8% in 2024, driven by its high specificity for dabigatran as an effective option for reversing anticoagulation in emergencies.

Hospital pharmacies dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 48.6% in 2024, driven by the need for immediate access to anticoagulant reversal agents in emergencies.

North America anticoagulant reversal drugs market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 38.6% in 2024.

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region:

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

Phytonadione (Vitamin K)

Andexanet Alfa

Idarucizumab

Protamine

Others

Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

List of Key Players of Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market

Pfizer Inc

AstraZeneca

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Endo International plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Lupin

Cipla Inc

Order a free sample PDF of the Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.