AI Training Dataset Market 2030: The Crucial Role of Data Annotation and Curation

AI Training Dataset Market Growth & Trends

The global AI training dataset market size is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Artificial intelligence technology is witnessing an upsurge and as organizations are transitioning towards automation, the demand for technology is rising. The technology has provided unprecedented advances across various industry verticals, including marketing, healthcare, logistics, transportation, and many others. The benefits of integrating the technology across multiple operations of the organizations have outweighed its costs, thereby driving adoption.

Due to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technology, the need for training datasets is rising exponentially. To make the technology more versatile and accurate with its predictions, many companies are entering the market by releasing various datasets operating across different use cases to train the machine learning algorithm. Such factors are substantially contributing to market growth. Prominent market participants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple Inc, and Amazon have been focusing on developing various AI training datasets. For instance, in September 2021, Amazon launched a new dataset of commonsense dialogue to aid research in open-domain conversation.

Factors such as the cultivation of new high-quality datasets to speed up the development of AI technology and deliver accurate results are driving market growth. For instance, in January 2019, IBM Corporation, a technology company, announced the release of a new dataset that comprises 1 million images of faces. This dataset was released to help developers train their face recognition systems supported by artificial intelligence technology with a diverse dataset. This dataset will allow them to increase the accuracy of face identification. For instance, in May 2021, IBM launched a new data set called CodeNet with 14 million sample sets to develop machine learning models that can help in programming tasks.

AI Training Dataset Market Report Highlights

The Image/Video segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of 41.0%, In the AI training dataset market, image and video data are dominating due to their extensive use in computer vision applications.

The IT sector dominated the market in 2024 due to its widespread integration of artificial intelligence across various applications. Data from IT systems, such as network traffic, cybersecurity logs, and customer interactions, is used to train models for tasks like anomaly detection, automation, and predictive maintenance.

North America AI training dataset market leads the global market accounting for leading share of 35.8% in 2024. In North America, the AI training dataset market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by extensive investments in AI technologies and research.

AI Training Dataset Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI training dataset market on the basis of on type, vertical, and region:

AI Training Dataset Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Text

Image/Video

Audio

AI Training Dataset Vertical (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

IT

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Others

AI Training Dataset Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA) KSA UAE South Africa



