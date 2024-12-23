Operational Technology Security Market Dynamics: Addressing Supply Chain Security Risks

The global operational technology security market size is expected to reach USD 61.50 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is attributed to several factors, such as the increasing integration of OT and IT systems, which amplifies their vulnerability to cyberattacks. Moreover, adopting digital technologies within industrial control systems exposes new avenues for cybercriminals to exploit. Additionally, the market is benefiting from the increasing availability of OT security solutions offered by various vendors. This confluence of factors is poised to drive significant growth in the global operational technology (OT) security market in the upcoming years.

The expansion of the OT security market is primarily driven by the rising need for comprehensive and integrated solutions addressing the unique security challenges encountered within OT environments. The growing interconnection of OT and IT systems amplifies their vulnerability to cyber threats. Additionally, the surge in the utilization of digital technologies in industrial control systems provides cybercriminals with new opportunities for attacks. This has increased recognition of OT security’s significance among enterprises and governmental bodies. Moreover, an array of OT security solutions from diverse vendors has become increasingly accessible to cater to these demands.

The OT security market in North America is witnessing rapid growth due to rising concerns for security and safety. The increasing interconnectedness of OT systems with IT systems exposes them further to cyberattacks. The growing interconnection of OT and IT systems enhances their vulnerability to cyber threats. As a result, businesses and government agencies are becoming more aware of the importance of OT security. This awareness is supported by the expanding availability of various OT security solutions to address these evolving challenges effectively.

Operational Technology Security Market Report Highlights

The solutions segment led the market in 2022, accounting for over 76% share of the global revenue. This is due to the growing need for vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ensuring compliance with government and industry regulations

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2022. The segment’s growth is attributed to the more complex and critical OT environments that are more attractive to cyber attackers. They also have more resources to invest in OT security

The oil & gas operations segment led the market in 2022. The growth is attributed to its complex and interconnected operations, increasing cybersecurity risks, regulatory compliance demands, heightened awareness, and geopolitical considerations driving investments in robust security measures

North America dominated the market in 2022. This can be attributed to the region’s technological advancement, high industrial activity, and strong emphasis on cybersecurity

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Well-established and emerging players have exhibited traction for inorganic and organic strategies to tap into the global markets. In doing so, industry players are poised to focus on partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion, innovation, technological advancements, and product offerings. For instance, in June 2023, L&T Technology Services Limited partnered with Palo Alto Networks as a managed security service provider (MSSP) partner for OT Security offerings. This partnership aims at L&T Technology Services Limited, extending security services to end customers in industrial sectors. By leveraging L&T Technology Services Limited’s engineering, operations, and security proficiency with Palo Alto Networks’ OT security solutions, the partnership aims to aid customers in safeguarding their vital infrastructure from cyberattacks.

List of Key Players of the Operational Technology Security Market

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Darktrace Holdings Limited.

Fortinet, Inc.

Forcepoint

Nozomi Networks Inc.

Qualys, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Zscaler, Inc

