Sales Force Automation Software Market Dynamics: Understanding Industry Challenges

The global sales force automation software market size is expected to reach USD 17.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. The growing adoption of cloud technologies for sales force automation and rising demand for sales forecasting applications are the primary drivers of the sales force automation software market. Further, the adoption of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software is gaining traction in various industries owing to the changing nature of the software in terms of functionalities and feature sets. Futuristic CRM suites also enable enterprises to gauge business performance and track sales trajectories. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital transformation across several industry verticals is causing organizations to replace the previous array of solutions required to build, administer, and enhance their digital presence with a unified solution that can serve all functions. These factors would further drive the market during the forecast period.

Workplaces across the globe have seen a significant cultural shift over the past two decades. With a smaller workforce and a growing desire for flexibility, many businesses have realized the importance of focusing more on the different needs of their employees while recruiting as part of the efforts to ensure the top talent. Companies must also commit to adopting organizational cultures, procedures, and systems that are in line with the expectations of the dynamic cohort and other generations in the workplace if they were to remain competitive. While some software companies and startups are famed for their flexible corporate culture and the workplace advantages they offer, several other corporates have not been aggressive enough toward this end. Adopting digital innovations with adequate support from the senior leadership is critical for businesses to stay ahead in the market; failing to which, the workplace culture disruption can potentially affect the commitment levels of the employees. These factors would further drive the market during the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Sales Force Automation Software Market

While the market has utilized big data for quite some time now, the interest in data analytics and business intelligence tools has increased in recent years as sales force automation solutions vendors focus on offering enhanced data capturing and predictive modeling techniques and functionalities. For instance, Salesforce.com, Inc. recently announced the use of the Einstein platform for its cloud data. The platform leverages machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and generation, and predictive analysis to gain valuable and actionable insights from the customer database.

The market is also seeing significant use of CRM solutions by sales teams across several industry verticals, which has fueled demand for mobile CRM software. Mobile applications have simpler user interfaces and are linked to major databases. This trend is being complemented by the growing popularity of the SaaS-based deployment strategy, which is likely to gain pace throughout the projection period. Cloud CRMs are expected to become the industry standard due to features such as simplicity of deployment, scalability of operations, and pricing flexibility.

Sales Force Automation Software Market Report Highlights

The cloud segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030. Cloud deployment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as it is accessible through multiple devices, offers real-time information and customization options coupled with various pricing models.

The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030. With advantages ranging from predictive lead scoring to anticipating client needs across important departments like sales, marketing, and customer support, the segment is expected to grow during the anticipated time. Furthermore, the increased demand for hosted services in small enterprises is driving the growth of the customer relationship management market in the United States throughout the forecast period.

The sales forecasting segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for Sales Forecasting Applications (SFA) in the several industry verticals is the key factor driving the demand for salesforce automation solutions. A strong CRM platform enables organizations to reinforce their relations with existing customers while attracting new customers.

The retail segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030, owing to the growing demand for sales force automation solutions that help in streamlining the complex sales management processes.

The North America regional market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2030 owing to the growing demand for software from retail, banking, and telecom industries. Moreover, application stores, such as Netsuite’s SuitApp.com, SageCRM’s Partner Solutions Source, SugarCRM’s Sugar Exchange, and Zoho’s Online Marketplace, are competing to increase their customer base.

List of Key Players of Sales Force Automation Software Market

Aptean, Inc.

Bpm’online

CRMNEXT

Freshsales

HubSpot CRM

INFOR, INC.

Isightly

Microsoft Corporation

Nimble

Oracle Corporation

Pipedrive

com, Inc.,

SAP SE

SugarCRM

Zoho Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Sales Force Automation Software Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.