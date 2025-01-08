Octalsoft Honored with Times Gujarat Icon 2024 Award for Excellence in Technology and Innovation

Herndon, Virginia, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Octalsoft, a global leader in clinical trial and healthcare technology solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Times Gujarat Icon 2024 Award winner, acknowledging the company’s exceptional contributions to the technology and healthcare sectors. This award highlights Octalsoft’s dedication to pioneering solutions that simplify clinical trials, enhance data accuracy, and drive meaningful advancements in healthcare.

Hiren Thakkar, Managing Director of Octalsoft, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, “We are deeply honored to receive the Times Gujarat Icon 2024 Award. This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to quality and innovation in clinical trial technology. At Octalsoft, we believe in developing user-friendly, compliant, and efficient solutions that empower our clients to bring life-saving treatments to patients more swiftly. This award reinforces our mission to set new standards in the industry.”

The Times Gujarat Icon Awards celebrate individuals and organizations that significantly impact their industries across Gujarat. Octalsoft’s product offerings, including its Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF), Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS), and Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) solutions, have transformed the clinical research process, making it more streamlined, compliant, and patient-centric.

With Hiren Thakkar at the helm, Octalsoft continues to innovate and expand its product suite to meet the dynamic needs of the clinical trial industry, serving pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and research institutions worldwide.

This award also underscores Gujarat’s growing status as a hub for technology-driven innovation in healthcare. Octalsoft’s achievements contribute to India’s positioning as a global leader in healthcare technology, demonstrating the impact of locally grown companies in driving international advancements.

About Octalsoft

Founded in 2007, Octalsoft is a leading provider of clinical trial and healthcare technology solutions. With a focus on simplifying complex processes, Octalsoft’s innovative software supports the entire lifecycle of clinical trials, enabling life sciences organizations to bring new treatments to market efficiently and compliantly. Headquartered in Virginia, with a development center in Ahmedabad and offices worldwide, Octalsoft is dedicated to transforming the clinical research landscape through technology.