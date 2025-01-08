SecureBridge 10.6: Meet Updated Version with RAD Studio 12.2 and Lazarus 3.4 Support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out a new release of SecureBridge 10.6 with RAD Studio 12.2 and Lazarus 3.4 support.

The release also includes other improvements:

Added ChangePassword method to the TScSSHClient component. The password for the current SSH user can now be changed without the need for third-party utilities or libraries.

A design-time editor is added for the SASLMechanisms property of the TScSMTPClient component, in order to facilitate the security of public SMTP services (such as Microsoft Outlook and Gmail).

A REST API demo that involves the TScHttpWebRequest component and showcases the use of POST and GET requests with authorization is available now.

Added the TScSMTPClient component demo that revolves around the mailing operations.

https://blog.devart.com/securebridge-10-6-with-support-for-rad-studio-12-2-and-lazarus-3-4-is-out.html

SecureBridge is a suite of client and server components for SSH, SFTP, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL, WebSocket, and SignalR protocols. Our network security solution is easy to install and use: it is enough to place several components on the form and specify the server address and user credentials to establish a secure connection.

A 60-day trial of SecureBridge is available, allowing users to explore its features fully. Take advantage of this opportunity to try the product!

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.