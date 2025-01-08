Future Electronics and Renesas Host Hands-On Workshop on MCU Design for Graphics and AI Applications

Prague, Czech Republic, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, in partnership with Renesas, is excited to offer a hands-on workshop on November 26th in Prague, providing developers with the tools to advance their skills in microcontroller unit (MCU) design using the RA8D1 microcontroller.

The workshop will highlight the new RA8D1, a 32-bit graphics-enabled Arm® Cortex® M85 MCU from Renesas. Known for its high-resolution TFT-LCD control, 2D drawing capabilities, and advanced memory options, this MCU supports applications in graphics and Vision AI. Future Electronics is pleased to provide developers with direct access to innovative technology that is practical for diverse real-world applications.

Future Electronics and Renesas have designed three interactive sessions to guide participants through launching their first project using the Renesas Flexible Software Package (FSP), scalable across the RA family. Attendees will be hands-on with creating their first GUI on a touch screen, utilizing the Light and Versatile Graphics Library (LVGL) and accessing EK-RA8D1 evaluation kits.

In addition, Future Electronics will showcase two advanced software tools: Embedded Wizard for high-performance GUI creation and Edge Impulse for seamless AI integration on edge devices. These tools will provide attendees with scalable skills for graphics and edge AI, ensuring they’re equipped for modern design challenges.

For more information about the Seminar and to register, visit the link below:

https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/p4jo9we1606v2v/

Future Electronics remains committed to empowering engineers with the expertise to leverage the latest MCU technology, driving forward industry innovation in graphics and AI.

