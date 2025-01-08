#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book

Hello, India!: Explore India’s Wonders, A Children’s Picture Book for Curious Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 8) with Success!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko again joined the bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hello, India!: Explore India’s Wonders, A Children’s Picture Book for Curious Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 8), which was pre-released Tuesday, November 12, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing published and promoted and reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in FOUR categories in the US and AU. She also achieved SEVEN #1 Hot New Release Categories in the USA, Australia, and Canada, including children’s Explore Asia Fiction, Children’s Asia & Asia America Stories in the USA, Children’s Explore Asia Books, and Children’s Explore Asia Fiction in AU.

In this adventure, the Travel Sisters have a unique challenge: they’re on a mission to find a missing baby elephant! Learn about the national symbols of India. Explore the Wonder of the Taj Mahal, and discover yoga poses. Every corner of India holds new surprises. But with so many sights, sounds, and smells to take in, will Sophie and Stephie stay on track to solve the mystery? Or will the vibrant culture of India throw them off the scent? Grab Hello, India! Today everywhere books are sold.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Join Sophie and Stephie, the Travel Sisters, on an unforgettable journey to India in “Hello, India!” part of the beloved Sophie & Stephie: the Travel Sisters Series by Ekaterina Otiko! This delightful picture book invites young readers aged 4-8 to explore the magic and wonders of India.

“Hello, India!” is a captivating story that blends adventure, friendship, and cultural discovery. Young readers will be enchanted as they follow Sophie and Stephie’s quest to find the missing baby elephant.

● Ignite your child’s imagination and love for the culture of India.

● Foster an appreciation for wildlife and friendship through an exciting story.

● Explore India’s rich traditions and landscapes right from your home.

Bring the joy of exploration and sisterhood to your family’s reading time! Buy “Hello, India!” today and create cherished memories with a story of adventure and heart.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com



ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was marketed by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. They are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

