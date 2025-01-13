Hearing Aids Market 2030: A Deep Dive into Regional Trends and Growth

Hearing Aids Market Growth & Trends

The global hearing aids market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.57 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of hearing aid devices, and the growing awareness regarding technologically advanced products for the treatment of hearing loss are some of the factors contributing to the market growth. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2050, the number of individuals living with disabling hearing impairment will approach 900 million. Besides that, physiological ear aging, hereditary vulnerability, increasing noise exposure, vascular illness, and chronic inflammation are factors that will contribute to increasing incidence of hearing impairments.

Furthermore, rising public awareness regarding audiological impairment through strong government support and audiology devices is anticipated to create an opportunity for new entrants in the market. For instance, the WHO commemorate World Hearing Day on March 3rd each year to promote awareness regarding hearing loss and safe listening.

Key companies in the sector are improving their products via technological innovation, which is likely to boost market growth throughout the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, Oticon, Inc. extended its product range to make Oticon’s innovative BrainHearing technology accessible. Two new Oticon More miniBTE models have been added to meet the demand for consumers who want compact, inconspicuous behind-the-ear (BTE) choices.

Hearing Aids Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, the behind-the-ear hearing aids segment led the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share of 40.0% owing to the ease of handling and technological advances

Based on product type, the canal hearing aids segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on technology, the digital technology segment held the largest market revenue share of 93% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Europe dominated the global market owing to factors such as an increase in the prevalence of deafness and rising awareness regarding technological advancements

In December 2022, Sonova acquired Hysound Group, a prominent network of audiological care clinics in China, boasting nearly 200 clinics nationwide. This strategic move substantially expanded Sonova’s retail presence and provided direct consumer access in the Chinese market

Hearing Aids Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hearing aids market based on product type, technology, sales channel, and region:

Hearing Aids Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

In-the-Ear Hearing Aids

Receiver-in-the-Ear Hearing Aids

Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Hearing Aids Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Digital

Analog

Hearing Aids Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail Sales

E-Pharmacy

Others

Hearing Aids Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Thailand South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



