Digital Identity Solutions Market 2030: Overcoming Challenges in Identity Management

Digital Identity Solutions Market Growth & Trends

The global digital identity solutions market size is expected to reach USD 98.64 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at 16.0% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The upsurge in identity-related fraudulent activities, data breaches, and the requirement to abide by various upcoming regulatory frameworks are expected to drive the growth of the market.

One of the key factors driving the digital identity solutions industry is focused on improving the end-to-end customer experience. Enterprises have a large workforce and many vital resources; knowing the identity of these resources before providing access to them is the earliest consideration. As a result, businesses with multiple establishments are compelled to use digital identity solutions to validate the identity of their personnel accessing data.

The growing demand for good digital governance is expected to drive the market for digital identity solutions. Many regions of the world are seeing an increase in the importance of digital management. Many nations are enhancing their digital infrastructure so that people can benefit from various government initiatives and activities. Utilizing digital IDs speeds up the delivery of the scheme to the intended recipient and helps with identification verification.

For instance, in October 2021, Socure, a global supplier of digital identity verification and fraud solutions, announced the launch of its public sector division. The company intends to improve access to government digital services while also eliminating digital fraud.

Organizations must adapt and evolve their approach to identity and access management processes due to a change in corporate values and recognize its importance. Digital identification solutions that assist enterprises in preventing identity theft and identifying fraudsters have been developed in response to this requirement.

For instance, in July 2022, to enhance digital identity efforts, Mastercard announced the acquisition of Ekata, a supplier of global identity verification solutions. Through AI-powered identity verification and a commitment to strong data management principles, new capabilities strengthen trust in every interaction.

Digital Identity Solutions Market Report Highlights

Based on deployment, the on-premises segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 56.9% in 2024. The need to secure confidential and private data within the organization drives the demand

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. Despite the faster growth rate, the solutions are expected to hold the larger share of total revenues

North America dominated the digital identity solutions market with the largest revenue share of 38.5% in 2024

Digital Identity Solutions Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global digital identity solutions market report based on component, identity type, solution type, organization size, vertical, deployment, and region:

Digital Identity Solutions Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Solutions

Services

Digital Identity Solutions Identity Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Biometric

Non-biometric

Digital Identity Solutions Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Identity Verification

Authentication

Identity Lifecycle Management

Other

Digital Identity Solutions Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Digital Identity Solutions Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail & Ecommerce

Travel & Hospitality

Government & Defence

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Others

Digital Identity Solutions Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

On-premises

Cloud

Digital Identity Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

MEA UAE South Africa KSA



