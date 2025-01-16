Day Interpreting Announces Bold Expansion into UK and US Markets to Enhance Multilingual Communication Solutions

New York, USA, 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Day Interpreting, a global leader in interpretation and translation services, is excited to announce its expansion into the United Kingdom and the United States, with a specific focus on providing high-quality interpretation services across key metropolitan areas in both countries. This strategic move will position Day Interpreting to cater to rapidly growing needs in sectors such as healthcare, legal, education, and entertainment, providing accessible and culturally nuanced communication solutions for clients and communities alike.

The initial focus in the UK includes major cities such as London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Liverpool. These cities were selected to meet the demand for multilingual services in some of the country’s most diverse and populous areas. As businesses and public services become increasingly globalized, the demand for real-time, accurate interpretation has never been higher. Day Interpreting is committed to bridging language gaps, ensuring that people from all linguistic backgrounds can access essential services and information seamlessly with in-person and on-demand interpreting solutions offered through their Day Interpreting app for Android and Day Interpreting app for iOS.

In the U.S., Day Interpreting will focus on key states, including New York, Philadelphia, and Michigan. Each of these regions hosts vibrant, multicultural populations with a growing need for multilingual support across industries, particularly in the healthcare, legal, and education sectors. By bringing top-tier interpreters and cutting-edge interpreting technology to these areas, Day Interpreting is empowering organizations to broaden their reach and communicate effectively with diverse communities.

“With our expansion into the UK and US, we’re thrilled to bring Day Interpreting’s expertise to new clients who will benefit from our quality interpretation solutions,” said Alejandra Fonseca, CMO of Day Interpreting. “We’re committed to meeting the needs of our clients in an increasingly interconnected world and are excited to be a partner they can rely on to break down language barriers and foster inclusivity.”

To support this expansion, Day Interpreting is launching a comprehensive marketing campaign that includes targeted advertisements, strategic partnerships with distribution centers for leaflet distribution, and engaging press and digital content. With a dedicated team of sales and lead-generation experts, the company is ready to serve new clients in the healthcare, legal, education, and entertainment sectors, providing interpreting solutions that prioritize clarity, accuracy, and cultural competence both with in-person and on-demand interpreting solutions.

For more information about Day Interpreting’s services or to schedule an interview, please contact: marketing@daytranslations.com