CHETU PROMOTES MATTHEW BOYCE TO DIRECTOR OF ENTERPRISE SALES

Sunrise, FL, 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading global provider of software solutions and support services, today announced Matthew Boyce’s promotion to Director of Enterprise Sales.

“Since joining Chetu earlier this year as a Partner Relationship Executive, Matthew has been an invaluable asset to our team,” said Paul Bracht, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Chetu. “His years of sales experience and dedication to building strong relationships have significantly strengthened our Strategic Partnership Network, particularly solidifying our new collaboration with Workday, a leading provider of unified finance and HR solutions.”

In his new role, Matthew will lead an Enterprise Sales team focused on delivering implementation, customization, integration, and migration services to companies utilizing or considering NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Business One platforms.

“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity to lead Chetu’s Enterprise Sales team,” Matthew said. “Working alongside such talented and dedicated professionals in Partnerships has been a privilege. I look forward to working with and learning from Paul, who has assembled an incredible Enterprise Team. I believe a collaborative atmosphere will drive further success for Chetu.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global world-class software solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

