Bethann Rooney of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Named 2025 Person of the Year by NY/NJ Foreign Freight Forwarders and Brokers Association

New York, NY, 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — Bethann Rooney, Port Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has been named the 2025 Person of the Year by the New York/New Jersey Foreign Freight Forwarders and Brokers Association (NYNJFFFBA). She will receive the prestigious award at the association’s 107th Annual Dinner Gala, scheduled for February 6, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

The NYNJFFFBA’s Person of the Year Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the global trade, logistics, and transportation industries. Ms. Rooney’s leadership and vision have earned her this esteemed recognition and solidified her legacy as a trailblazer in the maritime sector at one of North America’s most strategic gateways.

Over the course of her distinguished 32-year career, Ms. Rooney has emerged as a leader in port operations, maritime transportation, and global logistics. She began her career with the Port Authority in 1993, taking on progressively senior roles. Most recently, she served as Deputy Port Director starting in 2019, where she championed data-driven decision-making and performance management strategies that aligned with the Port Authority’s long-term strategic goals.

Ms. Rooney was also the Port Authority’s first Manager of Port Security, a role she assumed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and held for over 13 years, helping to shape the agency’s approach to safety and security during a critical period.

In May 2022, she was appointed Director of the Port Department, where she oversees the Port of New York and New Jersey — the largest and busiest seaport on the East Coast. In this capacity, Ms. Rooney manages a $400 million annual budget, spearheads critical capital projects, and leads efforts to increase both cargo and passenger volumes.

Under her leadership, the Port Authority has made significant strides in advancing diversity, equity, and sustainability initiatives, while also fostering innovative practices that improve safety and operational efficiency.

Ms. Rooney plays a key role in advancing the Port Authority’s $37 billion, 10-year capital plan, which includes transformational projects across the region’s transportation and trade infrastructure. These initiatives include upgrades to major regional airports, the expansion of the Port of New York and New Jersey, and improvements to key bridges and tunnels — all of which strengthen the region’s economic position as a global trade hub.

“Bethann’s leadership exemplifies her deep commitment to advancing port operations and driving meaningful change both at an immediate practical level and as part of a development strategy to accommodate continuous growth and meet future challenges,” said Jeanette Gioia, President of the NYNJFFFBA. “Her vital role in the establishment of the innovative Council on Port Performance ten years ago has facilitated communication amongst all industry stakeholders, provided the framework to identify and resolve issues to improve the flow of cargo, and helped manage the necessary coordination from unexpected crises such as the COVID pandemic.”

For more information about the 107th Annual Dinner Gala and the NYNJFFFBA, please visit http://www.nynjforwarders-brokers.org/.