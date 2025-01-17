India Coffee Retail Chains Market 2030: Examining the Takeaway Boom

India Coffee Retail Chains Market Growth & Trends

The India Coffee Retail Chains market size is expected to reach USD 961.5 million in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. Coffee has become a lifestyle element that urban citizens must have. In the last five years, the shift of Indian consumers from being saving oriented to be more consumption-oriented have favored the market to witness healthy growth.

Moreover, the growing popularity of spending time at café houses and coffee consumption amid the young population in urban India has resulted in further growth of coffee chains in the market. Increasing disposable income has taken away the mental barrier of individuals on spending and eating out. Thus, higher spending on a cup of coffee has outpaced the deterrent of increasing cost amid coffee chains.

The success of retail coffee chains such as the Starbucks Corporation and Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., among others is attributed to the indigenization in its menu as well ambiance. This, differentiation approach of prominent players towards the Indian consumer has played a key role in the growth of shaping consumption while prioritizing their choices. For instance, Starbucks offers India spice majesty blend, Indian chai latte, and chatpata paratha warp, among others that add to the Indian serve. The note of such cultural aspect to the menu, particularly, the food has helped the increased spending on coffee outlets. Moreover, the standard menu such as muffin, and sandwiches, among others have been popular among young and corporate consumers; thereby fueling the growth of international coffee chains in the Indian market.

India Coffee Retail Chains Market Report Highlights

The South region is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Karnataka is largest producer of coffee in India accounting for approximately 70% of country’s total coffee production

The CCD and Starbucks have significant advantages over other players in the market, especially in the franchise area. The Indian retail coffee chain is highly concentrated at the top and fragmented at the bottom

The sophisticated brewing technique by the key player has potentially attracted the customer, thereby help increase customer footfall in these coffee outlets

The Western region is anticipated to witness higher CAGR owing to growing corporate culture in the cities of Maharashtra which has paved the meeting culture in an increasing café outlet.

The dine in segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 62.4% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to rising disposable income and emergence of social shops.

India Coffee Retail Chains Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India Coffee Retail Chain market on the basis of service type and region:

India Coffee Retail Chains Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dine In

Take Away

India Coffee Retail Chains Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North

South

East

West

