DNA Sequencing Market 2030: Transforming Healthcare with Big Data

DNA Sequencing Market Growth & Trends

The global DNA sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 48.22 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.65% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has increased the utility of genomic data in clinical practices and thus creates a new frontier in the advancement of genomic data analysis. In May 2020, Nvidia Corporation developed new AI tools, genomic sequencing software, and speech recognition technologies to aid the COVID-19 research efforts. Thus, AI accelerates the variant annotation and prioritization in the clinical diagnosis, which drives the market.

Since the completion of the Human Genome Project, the DNA sequencing cost has declined precipitously. The cost of decoding one person’s genome was around USD 50,000 a decade ago and currently has reached nearly USD 600 in the largest genomic centers. Recently, in February 2020, BGI claimed to reduce the cost to sequence the genome to USD 100. This is expected to expand the use of this technology for prenatal tests, cancer screening, and research studies.

With a significant decrease in cost coupled with the availability of funding, several start-ups have entered the market. For instance, in January 2020, Omniome, a startup firm from the U.S., raised USD 60.0 million in Series C financing to speed up the late-stage product development and product launch of its genetic sequencing platform, which consequently fuels market progression.

DNA Sequencing Market Report Highlights

Rise in the availability of services at affordable prices along with consulting services, training courses, and customer support are anticipated to drive the services segment at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

Constant technological advancements in third-generation techniques with the launch of new systems are expected to drive this segment at a lucrative CAGR

For instance, in July 2019, Oxford Nanopore launched GridION Mk1, a benchtop, flexible NGS, data analysis device that improves the performance of the company’s GridION X5 system

On the basis of workflow, the data analysis step is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR throughout the forecast period

The advent of workflow management systems with HTS-flow retrieves data from laboratory management systems and manages data analysis through a simple graphical user interface, subsequently streamlining the data analysis workflow

These technologies are widely accepted in the oncology field to sequence and catalog gene mutations for the development of cancer diagnostic and therapeutics

A rise in cancer cases globally is driving demand for oncology. It is estimated that there would be nearly 1.8 million new cancer cases in 2020 in the U.S.

The clinical research segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, followed by hospitals and clinics

Efforts undertaken by companies and government agencies to broaden the accessibility for NGS-based diagnostic tests in the hospitals and diagnostic centers for COVID-19 diagnosis is anticipated to drive the hospitals and clinics segment at a lucrative pace

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to progress with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to numerous research programs that involve the usage of these tools

For instance, in October 2019, researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s Genome Institute of Singapore created the largest genetic databank of Asian populations to support the diagnosis of rare diseases

DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global DNA Sequencing market on the basis of product, compressor type, end-use, and region

DNA Sequencing Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Consumables

Instruments

Services

DNA Sequencing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Third Generation Sequencing

DNA Sequencing Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

DNA Sequencing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oncology

Reproductive Health

Clinical Investigation

Agrigenomics & Forensics

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Consumer Genomics

Others

DNA Sequencing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other Users

DNA Sequencing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



