Australia & New Zealand Flooring Market Overview Highlights Key Strategies of Leading Firms

The Australia & New Zealand flooring market size is expected to reach USD 6.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The disposable income among the middle-income groups is growing rapidly due to high-scale globalization and industrialization. The rising industrialization in developing countries such as New Zealand has resulted in urbanization, which has increased the demand for flooring solutions in residential and commercial buildings. This is driving the demand for flooring products in the market.

With higher disposable income, the urban population in Australia & New Zealand is heavily investing in remodeling and refurbishment activities in their homes and apartments. Individuals prefer choosing building materials like flooring based on ongoing market trends and their changing preferences, which has positively contributed to the growth of the flooring market over the years.

The global tourism industry has significantly flourished over the last decade. This has resulted in high investments in the hospitality sector, which has led to the development of hotels, restaurants, resorts, and spas; positively influencing the demand for flooring in Australia & New Zealand. Moreover, the increasing demand for residential buildings on account of the above is expected to drive construction spending in Australia & New Zealand.

Commercial spaces such as retail outlets and office spaces are regularly renovated to attract customers with aesthetically pleasing interiors and ensure the comfort of employees in working spaces in offices. This trend is growing in developing countries such as New Zealand and is thus expected to drive the demand for floorings in the market over the coming years.

Australia is one of the developed countries in the Asia Pacific region, with high GDP and per capita income. Due to this factor, the population from developing countries, such as South Africa, India, China, and Brazil, is migrating to Australia for education and better living prospects.

This has resulted in the rise in demand for residential spaces along with commercial infrastructural development, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for flooring solutions along with growing construction activities in Australia. The increasing population necessitates a range of commercial establishments including theaters, restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, dormitories, hostels, and hospitals.

As a result, the demand for flooring products like natural stone, wood, and laminate is also experiencing significant growth, owing to the rising number of these establishments. Several corporations are strategically investing in the Australian and New Zealand markets by acquiring local companies and reinforcing their foothold in the region.

In 2023, the tiles product segment emerged as the dominant segment in the flooring market of Australia and New Zealand, accounting for the largest share of revenue at 30.4%. Tile floorings are highly resistant to water and moisture, which further increases their demand in establishments like restaurants near beaches and other water bodies. This is expected to propel the demand for tiles in Australia and New Zealand over the coming years

The wood segment accounts for a significant share of the market. Wood floor coverings offer numerous advantages including strength, durability, easy maintenance, aesthetics, the option of refinishing, improved acoustics, and improved air quality. The demand for wooden flooring products is anticipated to grow in Australia and New Zealand market due to growth in luxury construction projects

The commercial channel in Australia & New Zealand region led the market in terms of revenue share and is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate of 5.4% in the coming years. The bulk purchasing of floor covering products helps buyers get discounts, which aids them to procure flooring at affordable prices. Furthermore, the commercial channel is preferred by professional builders and architects, who prefer purchasing products in large quantities

The growing adaption of the do-it-yourself trend in installing flooring along with the availability of handy installation techniques and tutorials provided by manufacturers on their portals further helps customers in Australia & New Zealand to select their own choice of flooring solutions without consulting any professionals and install them at their convenience

The growth in the construction industry in Australia & New Zealand is attributable to the expanding commercial and residential construction activities, which is expected to propel the demand for floor covering products over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in the Australia & New Zealand Flooring Market

Altro APAC Pty Ltd

Armstrong Flooring Australia

Sanctuary Makers

Godfrey Hirst Australia Pty Ltd

HARO Flooring New Zealand

Roxset Australia

ANTISKID INDUSTRIES

Sika Australia

Bethell Flooring

Multiblast Flooring Pty Ltd

