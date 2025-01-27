Packaged Salad Market 2030: The Shift Toward Online Sales

Packaged Salad Market Growth & Trends

The global packaged salad market size is estimated to reach USD 20.18 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising trend of a healthy lifestyle is one of the key factors that will drive the market growth over the forecast period. In recent years, the trend of home cooking has been significantly growing among health-conscious people, working professionals, and the younger generations. However, their busy schedules leave less time for cooking and various other kitchen chores, which drives the demand for ready-to-eat healthy foods such as packaged salads. Hence, the demand for packaged salad and vegetables is on a continuous rise across the globe.

The demand for vegetarian salads is significantly growing owing to the rising vegan population globally. Growing awareness regarding the high carbon footprint of the meat industry is compelling an increasing number of consumers to opt for vegetarian packaged salads instead. Moreover, growing awareness about animal health and cruelty in the food industry has encouraged people to shift from animal-based to plant-based food products, including packaged salads.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Packaged Salad Market

In June 2023, John West, a seafood company, introduced a range of plant-based tuna salads in the UK These salads come in two enticing flavors: Indian and Harissa. Each salad comprises lentils, couscous, and a tuna substitute made from wheat protein and soy. They are also complemented by ingredients such as chickpeas, vegetables, split peas, wild rice, and quinoa.

The launch of John West’s plant-based tuna salads shows the growing demand for meat and fish alternatives. An increasing number of people are choosing to reduce or eliminate their meat and fish consumption; companies are responding by developing new and innovative plant-based products.

Nevertheless, non-vegetarian packaged salads are also widely popular among consumers seeking a high-protein diet. Seafood salads are becoming one of the most preferred choices owing to their high nutritional value and increased consumer awareness about the benefits of seafood. Seafood salads such as ready-mixed tuna salad or salmon salad have seen a rise in recent years, owing to increased awareness about the high protein content in seafood compared to poultry and red meat.

In April 2021, Wild Planet introduced a new line of ready-to-eat tuna salad bowls, offering two options: the Wild Tuna Quinoa Salad and the Wild Tuna Pasta Salad. These salads feature 100% sustainably pole and line-caught skipjack tuna, accompanied by organic vegetables, pasta, and legumes.

Packaged Salad Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the vegetarian packaged salads segment held a revenue share of 67.4% in 2022. An increasing number of people are adopting vegetarian and vegan diets for health, ethical, and environmental reasons

Based on processing, the organic packaged salads segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. The segment is driven by an increasing preference for organic fruits and vegetables among health-conscious consumers

Based on type, the packaged kits segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing product launches in this category by various companies is expected to drive the segment’s growth

North America held a major share of over 40.1% of the global market in 2022. The demand for packaged salads has increased in the region, which can be attributed to the rising popularity of salads and the ease of consumption provided by packaged salad products

Packaged Salad Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global packaged salad market based on product, processing, type, distribution channel, and region:

Packaged Salad Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Vegetarian

Non-Vegetarian

Packaged Salad Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Organic

Conventional

Packaged Salad Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Packaged Greens

Packaged Kits

Packaged Salad Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Packaged Salad Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China Australia India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Order a free sample PDF of the Packaged Salad Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.