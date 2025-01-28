Energy Storage As A Service Market 2028: Bridging Sustainability and Efficiency

Posted on 2025-01-28 by in Energy // 0 Comments

Energy Storage As A Service Market Growth & Trends

The global energy storage as a service market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. The global market is predominantly driven by the rising energy consumption and increasing demand for power management in the industrial and residential sectors. Moreover, the convenience and cost-effectiveness offered by the energy storage services are attracting consumers across the globe.

Growing industrialization in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and China is creating significant energy demand, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market. ESaaS model offers various services, including ancillary services and energy management services, which help in the regular supply of electricity, prevent blackouts, and reduce electricity bills.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Energy Storage As A Service Market

U.S. energy storage as a service market size, by service, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

In 2020, the market witnessed a decline in growth owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Lockdown across nations and travel restrictions affected the market. Various industries and commercial complexes were closed, which resulted in a decline in service demand in 2020.

Energy Storage As A Service Market Report Highlights

  • By service, the customer energy management services segment held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020. ESaaS model is gaining high popularity in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors compared to utility and energy supplying companies. It is being used in microgrid systems
  • The ancillary services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Ancillary services are expected to decrease the dependency on fossil fuel generators and switch to renewable and battery energy storage for services including voltage support, black start, and frequency regulation
  • The utility end-user segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Decreasing dependency on conventional fossil fuel generators and increasing focus on sustainability are among the major factors fueling the segment growth
  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the presence of various untapped markets, coupled with the rising energy consumption. China is the largest market for energy storage as a service in Asia Pacific. This is due to the increasing industrialization in the region, high consumption of energy, and growing awareness of renewable energy

Energy Storage As A Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global energy storage as a service market on the basis of service, end-user, and region:

Energy Storage As A Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

  • Bulk Energy Services
  • Ancillary Services
  • Transmission Infrastructure Services
  • Distribution Infrastructure Services
  • Customer Energy Management Services
  • Others

Energy Storage As A Service End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

  • Utility
  • Industrial, Residential & Commercial

Energy Storage As A Service Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • Italy
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • Australia
  • Central & South America
    • Brazil
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia

Order a free sample PDF of the Energy Storage As A Service Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution