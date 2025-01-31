Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market 2030: Paving the Way for Sustainable Mobility

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Growth & Trends

The global electric vehicle battery recycling market size is expected to reach USD 10.45 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 61.7% from 2023 to 2030. The market for EV battery recycling is anticipated to be driven by the increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy storage systems, leading to a higher demand for batteries, which drives the need for recycling. Governments globally are implementing regulations to promote recycling of batteries and reduce their environmental impact, which is expected to boost recycling market growth.

As battery recycling technologies continue to evolve and improve, there is an opportunity for companies in the market for EV battery recycling to develop new and more efficient processes. This requires investment in R&D and the ability to adapt to the changing battery chemistries and designs. The demand for recycled batteries is growing as consumers have become more environment-conscious and seek sustainable alternatives to new batteries. This presents an opportunity for companies in the electric vehicle battery recycling market to meet this demand and increase their market share.

The market for EV battery recycling is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing electric vehicle adoption and technological advancements in the Market. In addition, the presence of major companies such as Battery Solutions LLC, Gopher Resource LLC, Ecobat Logistics, Terrapure BR Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, and Retriev Technologies is expected to strengthen the demand for EV battery recycling across the globe.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 and is further expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate of 63.4% through the forecast period

The production scrap source segment accounted for the largest share of 71.36% in 2022 in the market for EV battery recycling

The passenger cars vehicle type segment is expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR of 80.90% over the forecast period

The U.S. is likely to display a substantial growth rate during the projected period, accounting for a significant share of the market

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric vehicle battery recycling market based on type, source, vehicle type, and region:

EV Battery Recycling Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

Lithium-ion

Lead Acid

Others

EV Battery Recycling Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

End of Life

Production Scrap

EV Battery Recycling Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

Passengers Cars

Buses

Vans

Others

EV Battery Recycling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



