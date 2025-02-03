Postpartum Products Market 2030: Navigating New Motherhood Essentials

Postpartum Products Market Growth & Trends

The global postpartum products market size is expected to reach USD 3.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A rise in the pregnancy rate globally is expected to boost the demand for postpartum products. These products help to deal with the physical changes of pregnant women post-pregnancy. However, the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 in many countries across the globe has led to a considerable decline in birth rates. For instance, a survey by the National Academy of Sciences in Europe showed that 73.0% of those planning to have a child in 2020 decided to delay or abandoned their plans entirely. This is expected to impact the market growth in the long term.

The growing burden of problems during pregnancy, especially in developing countries, is likely to upsurge the adoption of postpartum products in such countries. As per the WHO, in 2017, approximately 810 women died every day from pregnancy and childbirth. In addition, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the use of safer and more effective post-partum solutions is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the presence of various e-commerce sites offering postpartum products might drive the sales of the products through this sales channel over the forecast period. Motherhood Maternity, The Moms Co., Amazon, Walmart, Babylist, and Buy Buy Baby are some of the notable e-commerce sites that offer significant discounts and prompt customer service on various postpartum products owing to which people prefer to shop via the online sites.

Postpartum Products Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the breastfeeding accessories segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020 owing to the growing awareness among new mothers regarding the benefits of postpartum products

Based on sales channel, the hospital pharmacy (inpatient) segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2020 due to the easy availability of a wide range of postpartum products. Moreover, hospital pharmacists help consumers in seeking advice, which is an added advantage

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. The rising awareness level, coupled with the presence of a large population in this region, is expected to boost the demand for postpartum products over the forecast period

Postpartum Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global postpartum products market based on product and sales channel:

Postpartum Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Breastfeeding Accessories

Perineal Cooling Pads

Others

Postpartum Products Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy (Inpatient)

Retail Store

E-commerce

Wholesaler/Distributor

Direct Purchase

Postpartum Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



