Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market 2030: A Look at Future Applications

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 5.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing usage of advanced functional materials to improve aesthetics, reduce weight and enhance the performance of the vehicles is expected to drive the market.

There has been a positive outlook in the automotive sector across the developed markets such as the U.S. to developing markets such as India. Technological developments and performance enhancements in vehicles have led to the installation of specialized components, which is expected to have a positive impact on the automotive tapes market.

The market is witnessing switching trends with growing popularity and demand for electric vehicles. Prominent vehicle manufacturers are aiming to comply with environmental standards and emission norms by reducing vehicle pollutants at a significant level. Thus, battery-operated vehicles including cars, mini trucks, and others are gaining popularity across the globe, which in turn is expected to drive the penetration of automotive adhesive tapes.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Report Highlights

The interior attachment application segment led the market and accounted for about 28.1% share of the global revenue in 2023 owing to rising demand for tapes in interior applications to improve the aesthetics of vehicles

The Emulsion based adhesive tapes segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.3%as the industry is witnessing rising concerns of VOC emissions and thus expect stringent regulations pertaining to the same in the future

The powertrain application segment is expected to witness a notable revenue CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period on account of the rising penetration of adhesive tapes in electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains

Europe dominated the market and accounted for about 28% share of revenue share in 2023 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.0% over the forecast period, owing to the high per vehicle content of tapes in the European automotive brands

Manufacturers operating in the market are looking forward to understand the emerging sub-segment application of tapes in vehicles to gauge the market potential in the future

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the automotive adhesive tapes market on the basis of on application, adhesive chemistry, backing material, and region:

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Wire Harnessing

Powertrain

Acoustic Insulation

Interior Attachment

Exterior Attachment

Electronics

Chassis & Wheels

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Adhesive Chemistry Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Solvent-based Adhesives

Emulsion-based Adhesives

Hot Melt Adhesives

Radiation Adhesives

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Backing Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

Polypropylene

Polyvinylchloride

Paper

Others

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa



