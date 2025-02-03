Car Phone Holder Market 2030: Driving Safety with Hands-Free Solutions

Car Phone Holder Market Segmentation

The global car phone holder market size is expected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030. Car phone holder makes a crucial accessory, mainly used for holding mobile phones while driving passenger and cargo cars. The inclination of customers towards enhanced performance experience while driving, and the surge in demand for passenger cars owing to a rise in disposable income and improved lifestyle drive the market growth.

The car phone holder is the easiest-to-use and most convenient solution for holding a mobile in a car. The multi-utility and premium car phone holders are used for attending calls, checking emails, accessing google maps, playing music, and performing various other different tasks without actually holding a mobile in hand. At present, majority of the car accidents are caused owing to mobile phone usage while driving. For instance, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety declared that fatal crash risk is 66% higher when using a mobile. An excellent car phone holder can reduce those risks and enhance driver and vehicle safety.

Car phone holder offers a wide range of applications with installing and using car phone mounts to permit secure and safe control of the car’s entertainment system and provides a wireless car charger. Additionally, they are used for holding the mobile near the dashboard, making it easy to use the navigation system, or to maintain hands-free calling. The need for safety and security while driving on the road has been propelling the demand for car phone holders for the past few years.

Car Phone Holder Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the air vent mounted phone holders segment held a revenue share of 44.8% in 2024. These mounts are typically attached to the slats of a car’s front air vent, allowing users to conveniently position their phones to the right or left of the steering wheel, depending on the vent’s location.

The sales of car phone holders through online channels are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is fueled by the expansion of online platforms by manufacturers and retailers, along with flexible payment options and free delivery services.

The car phone holder market in Asia Pacific represented 40.1% of the global revenue in 2024. The region, which spans 29.3 million square kilometers and is home to over 60.0% of the global population, is witnessing a significant rise in consumer demand for passenger vehicles.

Grand View Research has segmented the global car phone holder market based on product and distribution channel, and region:

Car Phone Holder Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Air Vent Mounted

Suction Cup Mounted

Adhesive Mounted

CD Slot Mounted

Car Phone Holder Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Car Phone Holder Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Spain Italy France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



