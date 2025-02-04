LED Modular Display Market 2030: The Role of Big Data in Content Delivery

LED Modular Display Market Growth & Trends

The global LED modular display market size is estimated to reach USD 17.84 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing need to display multiple information coupled with the upcoming outdoor events across the developed and emerging economies is expected to drive overall market growth. LED modular display is a flat panel display that integrates the LEDs and the rest of the necessary electronics, that are used as video wall or large format display. They are predominantly used for outdoor and indoor applications such as retail, outdoor sports, and public spaces. Thus, increasing adoption of LED modular displays across several applications such as retail stores, media, and advertising, airports/ railways, sports and entertainment, control room, and auditoriums, among others, will fuel the market growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for LED modular displays declined in 2020. However, in the forthcoming years, the demand is expected to increase owing to the resumption of public gathering, outdoor events, sporting events, and business conferences, among others. In July 2020, Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.’s 350-sqm LED displays were deployed at the Dubai World Trade Center for the Dubai Summer Conference. The Ai Everything x Restart Summer conference was the first live in-person global event that was organized after the COVID-19 pandemic. The LED displays included a hanging display and a massive stage backdrop to maximize the presentation and create an immersive environment in the exhibition space.

The Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Retailers operating in Japan, South Korea, and India, among other Asia Pacific economies, are keen on installing large LED display or video walls for advertising purposes and installing such displays outside the retail outlets to attract more customers. Besides, the shipments for LED modular displays are expected to increase in 2021 as the country prepares for the Olympic Games.

The indoor modular screens segment dominated the global industry and accounted for a revenue share of 57.1 % in 2023.

The outdoor modular screens segment is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific LED modular display market dominated the global market in 2023 with a revenue share of 35.1%.

