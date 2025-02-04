RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market 2030: The Impact of Technological Advancements

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Growth & Trends

The global RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market size is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. RNA-targeting small molecule drug discovery industry continues to undergo rapid growth due to its potential to develop targeted and effective therapeutics for various diseases.

The increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and viral infections has fueled the demand for RNA-targeting small-molecule drugs. The RNA-targeting small molecule drug discovery industry has grown dramatically as a result of the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 and RNA interference. These technologies have made it possible to identify RNA targets that are implicated in the pathogenesis of diseases, which has resulted in the creation of brand-new small-molecule medications that target RNA.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market

In the upcoming years, the market for RNA targeting small molecules for drug discovery is anticipated to experience significant expansion, driven by the rising expenditure in R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses. The process of creating innovative, RNA-targeting small molecules is time-consuming and costly, but the potential rewards of focused, efficient treatments make it a worthy investment.

For instance, in 2020 Moderna’s recent collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to develop RNA-targeted small molecule drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis is a significant investment in this field. Moderna will use its mRNA technology platform to identify novel RNA targets, while Vertex will apply its expertise in small molecule drug discovery to develop therapies for the targets. This collaboration reflects the growing interest and investment in RNA-targeting small molecule drug discovery, which has the potential to revolutionize disease treatment.

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report Highlights

Cancer in the indication segment witnessed the highest CAGR of 21.3%. The high growth of the segment is majorly due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the urgent need for more effective treatments

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies dominated the RNA-targeting small molecule drug discovery industry in the end-user segment, with a market share of 59.1% in 2022. This is due to their significant investment in research and development activities in this field, as well as their expertise in bringing new drugs to market

North America held the maximum revenue share of 60.5% of the global market in 2022 due to factors such as the presence of key market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investment in research and development activities. This region has a well-established healthcare system that supports the development and commercialization of new therapies, which contributes to its dominance in the market

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global RNA targeting small molecule drug discovery market based on indication, end-user, and region.

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Others

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institute

Others

RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.