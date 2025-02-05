Egypt Book Services Market 2030: Navigating the Future of Reading

Egypt Book Services Market Growth & Trends

The Egypt book services market size is expected to reach USD 248.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumer spending on books, supported by higher incomes and use of innovative technology and distribution methods to enhance the reading experience, is expected to boost the market growth.

A large number of books sold in Egypt are written in English. The English book segment was recorded at USD 129.2 Million in 2020 and the segment share was estimated to be 64.1% during the same year. Many people in the country have been striving to achieve fluency in English and reading is considered to be one of the most effective ways to develop fluency. International book launches being held in the country are also promoting the sales of English books. For instance, the Aswan University Book Fair was held in December 2020, with the slogan “Reading for All”.

The academic segment is recorded at USD 54.9 million in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. The academic publishers have been holding a significant market share for decades. Mohamed Sabry, an Egyptian publisher, actively focuses on bringing about youthful energy to his Egyptian publishing house through his creations. Sabry, with his wife Neven El Tohamy, launched Kayan Publishing in 2013.

Modern distribution stores have increasingly become a vehicle for international retailers to enter the Egyptian market, which is still largely fragmented. The number of bookstores, both online and offline, has been on the rise and this makes the availability of and accessibility to books much easier. Increasing demand for utility and self-help books is also expected to govern the buying decisions of consumers in Egypt.

Books in various languages are in demand in the country owing to the increasing number of expats. Some of the largest players in the region are Diwan, AUC Bookstores, Aboudi Bookstore, Roya Book Store, Adam Bookshop, Cherry Blossom Bookstore, BookBuz, Berkelouw Books, Neelwafurat, and Jamalon. Kids by large are offered the most revised forms to encourage reading books. For instance, in February 2021, The National Center for Child Culture, issued the book ‘The Lazy Bee’, a collection of stories presenting important educational values for children.

Egypt Book Services Market Report Highlights

The academics segment dominated the Egypt book services market based on genre, with a revenue share of 27.3% in 2024. Egypt’s well-established educational infrastructure and its position as a key regional hub for pre-university education have propelled the academic books segment to market dominance.

The fiction segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. While readers generally prefer Arabic literature, there is a growing demand for translated works.

The English segment held the largest revenue share of the book services market in 2024. The increasing demand for English-language proficiency, essential for success in major Western countries, is driving the demand for English-language books in the country.

The Arabic segment is expected to experience the fastest market growth during the forecast period. The Arabic language category encompasses both original works written in Arabic and translated literature.

Egypt Book Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Egypt book services market on the basis of on genre and language:

Egypt Book Service Genre Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Academics

Fiction

Science

History

Biography

Articles

Religion

Utility Books

Others

Egypt Book Service Language Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Arabic

English

Foreign (German, Spanish, French)

