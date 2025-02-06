Hosiery Market 2030: How Technology is Changing Production

Hosiery Market Growth & Trends

The global hosiery market size is expected to reach USD 51.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting inclination of the consumers towards apparel with excellent functional and fashionable characteristics is expected to promote the use of hosiery. It has been observed that many hosiery products are used by the people who are suffering from varicosities and leg disorders.

Rising fitness enthusiasts at the global level as a result of increased number of campaigns through social media and satellite channels on healthy lifestyle is expected to promote the use of hosiery products as a comfortable product, which protect legs during workout. Furthermore, fitness professionals and athletes prefer hosiery over cotton socks due to the former’s ability to increase the blood flow. Rising number of sports professionals in developing countries including China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico owing to improvement in sports infrastructure at the domestic level is expected to expand the scope for hosiery over the next few years.

The men application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025. A large number of population is suffering from different types of leg circulation problems, including venous insufficiency and skin color change. Such population prefers to use long length skin color products for trendy and normal leg looks. Key manufacturers are working on product innovation and improvement to get a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, winter and wet tights offered by Stolen Goat Ltd. received tremendous response from the consumers as these tights are specially designed to wear when temperature goes below 6 degrees. Buyers can comfortably enjoy their activity with this product.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in light of improving living standards and increasing disposable income, especially in China and India. Moreover, growing trend of personal appearance is expected to be boost market growth in the region over the next few years. Top U.S. brands are effectively expanding their business in Asia Pacific to tap the growing markets including China and India through establishment of their subsidiaries and formation of strategic alliances with distributors. Furthermore, implementation of various government initiatives in order to increase consumer awareness about health benefits associated with sports events is expected to expand the scope for sports apparels including hosiery.

Some of the major companies operating in this market are Gildan Activewear; Hanesbrands; Spanx, Inc.; Golden Lady; Adidas America Inc.; Jockey; Golden Lady SpA; and Carolina hosiery. The industry participants are expected to increase the spending on new product developments in order to gain the maximum market share.

Hosiery Market Report Highlights

The non-sheer segment dominated the global hosiery market based on product, with a revenue share of 85.1% in 2024. Non-sheer or opaque hosiery is the most used hosiery by sportspersons, medical professionals, stewardesses, flight attendants, and working professionals.

The women’s segment held the largest revenue share of the hosiery market in 2024. Female consumers, with a strong emphasis on both personal presentation and professional requirements, constitute a significant portion of the hosiery market.

The North American hosiery industry dominated the global market, with a revenue share of 38.1% in 2024. Consumers in the region are highly conscious about their appearance, and hosiery is a mandatory dress code for several professions in the region.

The Asia Pacific hosiery market is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The burgeoning adoption of Western fashion trends, coupled with the increasing participation of women in corporate sectors, is significantly driving the demand for hosiery within this region.

Hosiery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hosiery market on the basis of on type, end-use, and region:

Hosiery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Non-sheer

Sheer

Hosiery End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Women

Men

Hosiery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea

Central & South America Brazil

MEA Saudi Arabia South Africa



